If you want to do a task with a particular user account that you are not currently logged in to, you usually change your user account for some time to complete that task. However, if you want to save yourself the whole process of changing users, you can also do it through the Linux terminal. In both cases, however, you’ll need to enter the login password for that user account before you can access it. Fortunately, you can even bypass this password on Linux if you don’t know it or don’t want to enter it for some reason. You can do this by using the “su” command to switch from your current user account to your desired user account without entering its password. The whole process will become clearer to you if you go through the method of switching to another user account without specifying the password using the “su” command in Ubuntu 20.04.