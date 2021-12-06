Videos/Shows: LINUX Unplugged, Steam Deck, Free Software Security on Back Doors in Microsoft's NPM, and GNU World Order
The NixOS Challenge | LINUX Unplugged 451
We explore what makes NixOS so powerful, and why it might be the future of all Linux distributions.
Plus we announce a community-wide NixOS challenge for the month of April.
Hands-on with Steam Deck accessories that will TRANSFORM your experience. - Invidious
Episode 316 – You have to use open source – Open Source Security
Josh and Kurt talk about the latest [Microsoft] NPM backdoored package. It feels like this keeps happening. We talk about why this is and why it’s probably OK. Kurt fixes Linus’ Law, in open source the superpower isn’t bugs are shallow (they’re not), the superpower is security bugs in open source can’t be ignored.
GNU World Order 453
Zynq UltraScale+ gets the SiP treatment with tiny OSDZU3 module
Octavo Systems’ 40 x 20.5mm “OSDZU3” SiP module runs Linux on the FPGA-equipped, quad -A53 Zynq UltraScale ZU3 MPSoC with 2GB LPDDR4. An “OSDZU3-REF” carrier adds GbE, DP, SATA, USB, and PMODs. Octavo Systems has brought its System-in-Package expertise to its most challenging SoC yet, the AMD-Xilinx Zynq UltraScale MPSoC. The 40 x 20.5mm OSDZU3 is about 60 percent smaller than “an equivalent system design with discrete components,” says Octavo. Previous Octavo SiPs have included the TI AM3358 based, 27 x 27mm OSD3358 used on the BeagleBone Black Wireless and the STM32MP1 powered, 18 x 18mm OSD32MP15x.
Best Open Source Internet Radio Player for Linux
Internet radio has become the norm in the age of the world wide web. We no longer need to finick around with a traditional radio player that is rather cumbersome to use. [...] Advanced Radio Player is a KDE native application that has the benefit of being the default player for systems that use the KDE Plasma desktop environment. Today, almost all mobile devices allow you to stream a radio station on the go. Most of these applications have an interface to choose your preferred music and stream it as you’re on and about.
Why AlmaLinux Is the Distro to Beat in the CentOS Linux Replacement Arena
The few who were expecting cries of anguish to start when CentOS 8 became unsupported at the strike of midnight on New Year’s Eve, were likely surprised when January came and went with nary a whisper about the loss of a Linux distribution that months earlier had powered millions of servers running mission critical workloads in data centers around the world. A year earlier Red Hat, which had sponsored the 18-year-old project for the better part of a decade and owned the CentOS trademark, announced it was closing the project down, while keeping the CentOS name for a different, if similar, distro.
Android Leftovers
