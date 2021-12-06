today's howtos
How to Install Spotify on Ubuntu & Debian
Install the official Spotify desktop client on your Ubuntu/Debian system to enhance your musical experience.
Spotify is a digital music streaming service that gives you access to millions of songs. It is currently the most popular streaming music service. Hundreds of millions of people use it to listen to music and consume podcasts every day.
This article will guide you to install the Spotify desktop client on Ubuntu, Debian, or other Debian-based distros such as Linux Mint, elementary OS, etc., in three easy-to-follow steps through the official Spotify package repository.
You would have to be familiar with the command line because this is the simplest way to install the app.
Create Proxmox Containers From Proxmox Web Dashboard - OSTechNix
In this tutorial, we will discuss a brief overview about Linux containers and its use cases. Then we will move on to see how to list available container templates from Proxmox web dashboard, download a container template and finally create Proxmox containers using the downloaded container template from Proxmox dashboard.
How to install Wiki.js 2 on Ubuntu 20.04 server - NextGenTips
Wiki.js is open-source wiki software, it’s powerful and easily extensible, it’s an engine running on node.js and is written in javascript. It’s available as a self-hosted solution or as a single-click install from Digital Ocean and AWS marketplace.
How to Install gEdit Text Editor on Ubuntu
There are several text editors available for Linux and one of them is gEdit. It is developed by Gnome and can be installed from standard Ubuntu repositories. You will see how to install it. I am using Ubuntu 20.04 Mate edition, and it does not come preinstalled. The text editor has an enormous number of functions and can be used for programming purposes as well.
How to integrate ONLYOFFICE Docs with draw.io/diagrams.net
How to get started with MySQL and MariaDB
Learn how to install, view, and query data in MySQL and its open source implementation, MariaDB.
HOME USE ONLY: Get rid of annoying Polkit password prompts
How To Install Gwenview on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Gwenview on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Gwenview is a fast and easy-to-use basic image viewer for the KDE desktop environment. It is capable of showing images in a full-screen slideshow view and making simple adjustments, such as rotating or cropping images and much more.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Gwenview image viewer on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
How to Install Icinga2 Monitoring Tool on Ubuntu 20.04/22.04
Icinga2 is a powerful free and open-source monitoring tool that keeps an eye on your network resources and sends alerts or notifications in case of failure or outages. It also collects metrics from network resources that can help you generate performance data and create reports.
Icinga2 is scalable and it can monitor small to large and complex networks across various locations. In this guide, you will learn how to install the Icinga2 monitoring tool on Ubuntu 20.04 and Ubuntu 22.04.
How to Switch to Another User Account without providing its Password using the “su” command on Ubuntu – VITUX
If you want to do a task with a particular user account that you are not currently logged in to, you usually change your user account for some time to complete that task. However, if you want to save yourself the whole process of changing users, you can also do it through the Linux terminal. In both cases, however, you’ll need to enter the login password for that user account before you can access it.
Fortunately, you can even bypass this password on Linux if you don’t know it or don’t want to enter it for some reason. You can do this by using the “su” command to switch from your current user account to your desired user account without entering its password. The whole process will become clearer to you if you go through the method of switching to another user account without specifying the password using the “su” command in Ubuntu 20.04.
How to edit themes in Gnome 40+ - Tutorial
You can't edit Gnome themes, no more, someone wrote me in an email. And I replied, what what. The person pointed out that the instructions I laid out in my Gnome theme edit guide no longer worked. Specifically, the gtk.css file, which is supposed to contain the necessary clauses to make theme changes, like font color for instance, simply weren't there anymore.
I decided to explore this further. I powered on CentOS 9 Stream, which comes with a modern version of the Gnome desktop environment, and I looked what gives under the Adwaita theme folder. Indeed, the old method of customization seems no longer applicable. Which is why we need this tutorial. Begin, we must.
Zynq UltraScale+ gets the SiP treatment with tiny OSDZU3 module
Octavo Systems’ 40 x 20.5mm “OSDZU3” SiP module runs Linux on the FPGA-equipped, quad -A53 Zynq UltraScale ZU3 MPSoC with 2GB LPDDR4. An “OSDZU3-REF” carrier adds GbE, DP, SATA, USB, and PMODs. Octavo Systems has brought its System-in-Package expertise to its most challenging SoC yet, the AMD-Xilinx Zynq UltraScale MPSoC. The 40 x 20.5mm OSDZU3 is about 60 percent smaller than “an equivalent system design with discrete components,” says Octavo. Previous Octavo SiPs have included the TI AM3358 based, 27 x 27mm OSD3358 used on the BeagleBone Black Wireless and the STM32MP1 powered, 18 x 18mm OSD32MP15x.
Best Open Source Internet Radio Player for Linux
Internet radio has become the norm in the age of the world wide web. We no longer need to finick around with a traditional radio player that is rather cumbersome to use. [...] Advanced Radio Player is a KDE native application that has the benefit of being the default player for systems that use the KDE Plasma desktop environment. Today, almost all mobile devices allow you to stream a radio station on the go. Most of these applications have an interface to choose your preferred music and stream it as you’re on and about.
Why AlmaLinux Is the Distro to Beat in the CentOS Linux Replacement Arena
The few who were expecting cries of anguish to start when CentOS 8 became unsupported at the strike of midnight on New Year’s Eve, were likely surprised when January came and went with nary a whisper about the loss of a Linux distribution that months earlier had powered millions of servers running mission critical workloads in data centers around the world. A year earlier Red Hat, which had sponsored the 18-year-old project for the better part of a decade and owned the CentOS trademark, announced it was closing the project down, while keeping the CentOS name for a different, if similar, distro.
Android Leftovers
