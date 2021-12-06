Install the official Spotify desktop client on your Ubuntu/Debian system to enhance your musical experience.

Spotify is a digital music streaming service that gives you access to millions of songs. It is currently the most popular streaming music service. Hundreds of millions of people use it to listen to music and consume podcasts every day.

This article will guide you to install the Spotify desktop client on Ubuntu, Debian, or other Debian-based distros such as Linux Mint, elementary OS, etc., in three easy-to-follow steps through the official Spotify package repository.

You would have to be familiar with the command line because this is the simplest way to install the app.