Games: Steam Deck, Portal 2: Desolation, Slay the Spire, and More
-
100% Orange Juice gets Steam Deck Verified thanks to supporting Steam Input | GamingOnLinux
Here's another developer who upgraded their game ready for the Steam Deck, with the popular 100% Orange Juice. ICYMI: we're close to 2,000 titles rated either Verified or Playable.
What is it? 100% Orange Juice is a digital multiplayer board game populated by developer Orange Juice's all-star cast. Characters from Flying Red Barrel, QP Shooting, Suguri and Sora come together with all-new characters to duke it out... with dice.
-
Portal 2: Desolation is looking great in the graphics overhaul | GamingOnLinux
Portal 2: Desolation is an upcoming community-made Portal game, created by fans in tribute to Valve's iconic series and it's going to look pretty fancy.
The team has been toiling away to push what they can do with the Source engine, and they've now "completely replaced" the rendering and lighting pipeline. They did this due to some issues with the way Source originally did it, and the new physically-based renderer gives them completely real-time lighting. They also get a lot more flexibility, enabling "lights to move and change color/intensity in the level, making it possible for us to choreograph more sophisticated, dynamic scenes with lighting". With this they also upgraded reflections, shadows, rebuilt some core Portal 2 assets to increase fidelity and much more. It's safe to say it's incredibly ambitious and hopefully players will enjoy it.
-
Slay the Spire fan expansion Downfall flips the game and lets you be the monsters | GamingOnLinux
Downfall - A Slay the Spire Fan Expansion (the full name), is a bit of a mouthful but it's also spilling over the side with features. So much so, that it got a Steam release outside the workshop — you still need to own Slay the Spire though of course as it's a big mod.
-
Steam Deck closing in on 2,000 games rated Verified or Playable | GamingOnLinux
Steam Deck is getting close to hitting a pretty big milestone, with nearly 2,000 games rated Verified or Playable. Considering it only released just over a month ago, it's a pretty sweet place to be for Valve's handheld.
Not without issues though, with some games not really having the correct rating which Valve now wants feedback on with their new system. Still, it seems like the vast majority are being given a rating that fits in well.
-
The Dota 2 'Spring Cleaning' update for 2022 makes muting and reporting easier | GamingOnLinux
Dota 2 has a very lively community, and sadly often you will come across some attitudes that just aren't friendly and now Valve has made it simpler to deal with them in-game.
There's now a single button that gives you access to mute voice, text and report a player all from the same little screen. A very useful change. There's also a quick way to mute an entire team if they're a problem. It's a shame such things are needed but welcome changes from Valve there.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 193 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Zynq UltraScale+ gets the SiP treatment with tiny OSDZU3 module
Octavo Systems’ 40 x 20.5mm “OSDZU3” SiP module runs Linux on the FPGA-equipped, quad -A53 Zynq UltraScale ZU3 MPSoC with 2GB LPDDR4. An “OSDZU3-REF” carrier adds GbE, DP, SATA, USB, and PMODs. Octavo Systems has brought its System-in-Package expertise to its most challenging SoC yet, the AMD-Xilinx Zynq UltraScale MPSoC. The 40 x 20.5mm OSDZU3 is about 60 percent smaller than “an equivalent system design with discrete components,” says Octavo. Previous Octavo SiPs have included the TI AM3358 based, 27 x 27mm OSD3358 used on the BeagleBone Black Wireless and the STM32MP1 powered, 18 x 18mm OSD32MP15x.
Best Open Source Internet Radio Player for Linux
Internet radio has become the norm in the age of the world wide web. We no longer need to finick around with a traditional radio player that is rather cumbersome to use. [...] Advanced Radio Player is a KDE native application that has the benefit of being the default player for systems that use the KDE Plasma desktop environment. Today, almost all mobile devices allow you to stream a radio station on the go. Most of these applications have an interface to choose your preferred music and stream it as you’re on and about.
Why AlmaLinux Is the Distro to Beat in the CentOS Linux Replacement Arena
The few who were expecting cries of anguish to start when CentOS 8 became unsupported at the strike of midnight on New Year’s Eve, were likely surprised when January came and went with nary a whisper about the loss of a Linux distribution that months earlier had powered millions of servers running mission critical workloads in data centers around the world. A year earlier Red Hat, which had sponsored the 18-year-old project for the better part of a decade and owned the CentOS trademark, announced it was closing the project down, while keeping the CentOS name for a different, if similar, distro.
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
1 hour 3 min ago
1 hour 56 min ago
2 hours 22 min ago
2 hours 24 min ago
3 hours 2 min ago
10 hours 46 min ago
18 hours 32 min ago
19 hours 12 min ago
1 day 9 hours ago
1 day 10 hours ago