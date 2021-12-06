today's howtos
Here’s How To Install Ubuntu Rolling Rhino On Your PC
If you’re following the Linux space, you might know that Ubuntu doesn’t follow a rolling release structure but two releases every year. However, we’re pretty sure that a lot of people dream about Ubuntu following a rolling-release structure like Arch Linux, though the chances are pretty slim.
If you’re one of those people who wish Ubuntu was a rolling release, a former Canonical employee has created Rolling Rhino, an unofficial Ubuntu flavor that converts your Ubuntu install into a rolling release distribution.
Scheduling tasks with the Linux cron command | Opensource.com
Early in my Linux journey, I came to appreciate the numerous command-line utilities of the operating system and the way they streamlined regular tasks. For example, backing up applications on my Windows server frequently required expensive add-on software packages. By contrast, the tar command makes backing up Linux relatively easy, and it's powerful and reliable too.
When backing up our school district email system, however, I faced a different challenge. Backups couldn't occur during the workday or early evening because people were using the system. The backup had to occur after midnight, and it needed to be reliable. I was used to Windows Task Manager, but what was I going to use on Linux? That's when I learned about cron.
Traceroute command in Linux with practical examples – OSNote
Traceroute is a network diagnostic tool that is used to display the route that network packages take from sender t receiver as well as the time it takes for the network packages to travel from one network node to the other. This command is used to test the IP route of the destination server or host in order to resolve network issues. It mainly provides the connectivity status but also points the issue precisely as well as its occurrence which makes the system administrators trace out the issue more quickly and fix it.
Plasma secrets: How to customize Dolphin to perfection
At the risk of repeating myself, I must say that Plasma is the best desktop. Period. It is also extremely customizable, but in a fun way. You can use the defaults, never worrying about any tweaking, or if you so desire, you can make visual changes to pretty much anything and everything, with a great level of detail. A good example is Dolphin, Plasma's default file manager, our topic for today.
In this article, I want to show you how you can go about changing the look & feel of Dolphin. And to satisfy the bombastic title I used above, I intend to go beyond the pure basics. As in, I won't talk about changing the size of icons in the sidebar, or removing certain categories and alike. That's too easy. We'll actually tweak the look and feel. Follow me.
Kill vs Killall: Difference Between the Two Linux Commands
From Linux forums to Linux memes, you'll come across two commands for force ending programs in Linux; kill and killall.
While many Linux users are aware of the kill command, not many people know and use the killall command.
And it could be confusing for people anyway. Both commands have similar sounding name and similar purpose (to end processes).
So, what's the difference between kill and killall? Which command should you use and in which case should you use them?
Create Proxmox Containers From Proxmox Web Dashboard - OSTechNix
In this tutorial, we will discuss a brief overview about Linux containers and its use cases. Then we will move on to see how to list available container templates from Proxmox web dashboard, download a container template and finally create Proxmox containers using the downloaded container template from Proxmox dashboard.
Convert Audio File Formats on Ubuntu with SoundConverter - Technastic
In this tutorial, we discuss how you can convert audio files into different formats on Ubuntu with a neat tool called SoundConverter. Before the rise of music streaming services, people bought their music DRM-free. Meaning they bought the music and it was theirs to do whatever they wished to do with, transfer the file to any number of devices, and even share it with others for free. You can see how this wasn’t so good for the music companies but it definitely was convenient for the users. Most of our music is online these days, via various streaming services.
Broken options.pptp file fixed
Gentoo-Based Porteus Kiosk 5.4 Released with Linux Kernel 5.15 LTS, Various Improvements
Porteus Kiosk 5.4 is here more than five months after Porteus Kiosk 5.3 to bump the kernel version from Linux 5.10 LTS to the latest long-term supported branch, namely Linux 5.15 LTS, which will receive maintenance updates until October 2023. As you can imagine, this means better hardware support and the ability for Porteus Kiosk to run on more devices. Besides Linux kernel 5.15 LTS, the Porteus Kiosk 5.4 release is here to add implement the import_certificates= parameter for importing DER certificates, add support for dynamically generated remote configurations to allow you to pass Kiosk identification and settings through specific URLs.
11 Open-source, free solutions to create your own XMPP server to create your own chat network
XMPP stands for Extensible Messaging and Presence Protocol which is a set of technologies for instant messaging, audio/ and video communication, team collaboration, online presence information, and multi-party chat. XMPP works by passing small, structured chunks of XML data between endpoints (clients) via intermediary servers Many companies in different sectors require XMPP servers to setup collaboration messaging platforms either for their internal teams or for instant client-support. XAMPP requires a server and a client. The client can be a desktop, mobile, or a web app. In this article, we offer you a list of open-source XMPP servers which anyone can use to setup his own messaging platform.
Stable Kernels: 5.17.1, 5.16.18, 5.15.32, 5.10.109, 5.4.188, 4.19.237, 4.14.274, and 4.9.309
I'm announcing the release of the 5.17.1 kernel. All users of the 5.17 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.17.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.17.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... thanks, greg k-hAlso: Linux 5.16.18 Linux 5.15.32 Linux 5.10.109 Linux 5.4.188 Linux 4.19.237 Linux 4.14.274 Linux 4.9.309
Fedora and IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
