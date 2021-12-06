Entering Leap Bugs Gains New Clarity
Submitting bug reports related to openSUSE’s traditional release over the years had some abnormalities as reporting bugs for Leap’s distribution had SUSE Linux Enterprise considerations.
A the distribution evolved from the Leap 42.1 hybrid to the binary compatible Leap 15.3 release and exorbitant reporting was necessary. The abnormalities of the process before caused contributors to be unable to see bugs referenced as fixes for SLE, which made it into Leap, but were not able to view them in bugzilla.opensuse.org.
That has now been streamlined, according to an email from Leap release manager Lubos Kocman.
“I’m excited to inform you that the days when developers were struggling to find Public SUSE Linux Enterprise * Bugzilla products (where all bugs are by default visible to the community) are finally over,” Kocman posted to the developer’s mailing list.
