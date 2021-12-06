Gentoo-Based Porteus Kiosk 5.4 Released with Linux Kernel 5.15 LTS, Various Improvements
Porteus Kiosk 5.4 is here more than five months after Porteus Kiosk 5.3 to bump the kernel version from Linux 5.10 LTS to the latest long-term supported branch, namely Linux 5.15 LTS, which will receive maintenance updates until October 2023. As you can imagine, this means better hardware support and the ability for Porteus Kiosk to run on more devices.
Besides Linux kernel 5.15 LTS, the Porteus Kiosk 5.4 release is here to add implement the import_certificates= parameter for importing DER certificates, add support for dynamically generated remote configurations to allow you to pass Kiosk identification and settings through specific URLs.
11 Open-source, free solutions to create your own XMPP server to create your own chat network
XMPP stands for Extensible Messaging and Presence Protocol which is a set of technologies for instant messaging, audio/ and video communication, team collaboration, online presence information, and multi-party chat.
XMPP works by passing small, structured chunks of XML data between endpoints (clients) via intermediary servers
Many companies in different sectors require XMPP servers to setup collaboration messaging platforms either for their internal teams or for instant client-support.
XAMPP requires a server and a client. The client can be a desktop, mobile, or a web app.
In this article, we offer you a list of open-source XMPP servers which anyone can use to setup his own messaging platform.
Stable Kernels: 5.17.1, 5.16.18, 5.15.32, 5.10.109, 5.4.188, 4.19.237, 4.14.274, and 4.9.309
I'm announcing the release of the 5.17.1 kernel.
All users of the 5.17 kernel series must upgrade.
The updated 5.17.y git tree can be found at:
git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.17.y
and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser:
https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s...
thanks,
greg k-h
Also: Linux 5.16.18
Linux 5.15.32
Linux 5.10.109
Linux 5.4.188
Linux 4.19.237
Linux 4.14.274
Linux 4.9.309
Fedora and IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
-
The upcoming Fedora release 36 (due end of April 2022) and beyond, and ELN (Enterprise Linux Next, what would become RHEL) will have default Malayalam script fonts as RIT Rachana and Meera New fonts. In addition, Sundar, TNJoy, Panmana and Ezhuthu fonts are now available in the official repositories. This brings Malayalam fonts that are modern (Unicode 13 compatible), well-maintained, having perfect complex-script shaping and good metadata to the users of Fedora, RHEL, CentOS & downstream OSen. I have made all the necessary updates in the upstream projects (which I maintain) and packaged them for Fedora (which also I maintain).
-
Digital transformation: The term has been around for years but its meaning often remains vague and largely undefined, even for IT decision-makers.
As a result, in 2021, an estimated $700 billion in digital transformation spending fell short of delivering the desired results. Common reasons include an overwhelming number of applications in an organization’s tech stack, a lack of technical knowledge to deploy new solutions, and resistance from employees to adopt new digital technologies.
-
Customer experience (CX) gets a lot of hype, and for good reason. The marketplace is saturated with gadgets, applications, services, and products to make people’s lives easier. Need to get from your office to the airport? A ridesharing app is just one tap away from getting you from point A to point B. But whether you use Uber, Lyft, or another service all comes down to a few simple factors: price, ease of use, and experience. In a competitive landscape, let’s assume price is comparable. So by the process of elimination, a seamless customer experience is everything.
In our digital culture, it’s easier than ever for businesses to understand where their shortcomings lie. Customers vote with their wallets every day and they’re not shy about sharing their opinions. But what if the customers we’re talking about are your employees, and perhaps they’re not so vocal about the products and services they’re using? Or worse – what if they are and nothing is done about it?
-
Are you looking for the shortest path or cheatsheet to bring your Java application into a serverless platform based on Kubernetes? Perhaps you don't have enough time to stand up relevant infrastructure and configure settings for both the application and the platform. This article is a guide to developing Java serverless functions using a Quarkus quick start in the Developer Sandbox for Red Hat OpenShift. As you'll see, using quick starts in the Developer Sandbox lets you focus on the application development without needing to configure Knative.
The Developer Sandbox provides a shared, multi-tenant Red Hat OpenShift 4 cluster with a cloud IDE tool called Red Hat CodeReady Workspaces. All you need is a free account on Red Hat to get access for a limited time to a sandbox. Following the four steps in this article, you can stand up your own cluster in 10 minutes.
-
For decades, developers have struggled with optimizing persistence layer implementation in terms of storing business data, retrieving relevant data quickly, and—most importantly— simplifying data transaction logic regardless of programming languages.
Fortunately, this challenge triggered the invention of Java ecosystems in which developers can implement the Java Persistence API (JPA). For instance, Hibernate Object Relational Mapper (ORM) with Panache is the standard framework for JPA implementation in the Java ecosystem.
-
PostgreSQL is an advanced open source relational database that is commonly used by applications to store structured data. Before accessing a database, the application must connect and provide security credentials. As a Node.js developer, how can you safely share and provide those credentials in JavaScript code without a lot of work? This article introduces service bindings and the kube-service-bindings package, along with a convenient graphical interface in Red Hat OpenShift.
When using a database, the four basic operations are create, read, update, and delete (CRUD, for short). Our team maintains an example CRUD application on GitHub that shows how to connect to a PostgreSQL database and execute the four basic operations. We use that example to illustrate the security model in this article.
