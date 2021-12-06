Security Leftovers
-
Muhstik Botnet Targeting Redis Servers Using Recently Disclosed Vulnerability [Ed: Microsoft-friendly media likes to paint as Linux things that have nothing to do with Linux]
Muhstik, a botnet infamous for propagating via web application exploits, has been observed targeting Redis servers using a recently disclosed vulnerability in the database system.
-
Google Releases Security Updates for Chrome
Google has released Chrome version 99.0.4844.84 for Windows, Mac, and Linux. This version addresses a vulnerability that an attacker could exploit to take control of an affected system.
-
Security updates for Monday [LWN.net]
Security updates have been issued by Debian (chromium and faad2), Fedora (dotnet3.1, libass, linux-firmware, python-paramiko, seamonkey, and xen), openSUSE (perl-DBD-SQLite and wavpack), Slackware (seamonkey), SUSE (perl-DBD-SQLite and wavpack), and Ubuntu (binutils, python2.7, python3.4, python3.5, python3.6, python3.8, and smarty3).
-
CISA Adds 32 Known Exploited Vulnerabilities to Catalog
Binding Operational Directive (BOD) 22-01: Reducing the Significant Risk of Known Exploited Vulnerabilities established the Known Exploited Vulnerabilities Catalog as a living list of known CVEs that carry significant risk to the federal enterprise. BOD 22-01 requires FCEB agencies to remediate identified vulnerabilities by the due date to protect FCEB networks against active threats. See the BOD 22-01 Fact Sheet for more information.
-
Gentoo-Based Porteus Kiosk 5.4 Released with Linux Kernel 5.15 LTS, Various Improvements
Porteus Kiosk 5.4 is here more than five months after Porteus Kiosk 5.3 to bump the kernel version from Linux 5.10 LTS to the latest long-term supported branch, namely Linux 5.15 LTS, which will receive maintenance updates until October 2023. As you can imagine, this means better hardware support and the ability for Porteus Kiosk to run on more devices. Besides Linux kernel 5.15 LTS, the Porteus Kiosk 5.4 release is here to add implement the import_certificates= parameter for importing DER certificates, add support for dynamically generated remote configurations to allow you to pass Kiosk identification and settings through specific URLs.
11 Open-source, free solutions to create your own XMPP server to create your own chat network
XMPP stands for Extensible Messaging and Presence Protocol which is a set of technologies for instant messaging, audio/ and video communication, team collaboration, online presence information, and multi-party chat. XMPP works by passing small, structured chunks of XML data between endpoints (clients) via intermediary servers Many companies in different sectors require XMPP servers to setup collaboration messaging platforms either for their internal teams or for instant client-support. XAMPP requires a server and a client. The client can be a desktop, mobile, or a web app. In this article, we offer you a list of open-source XMPP servers which anyone can use to setup his own messaging platform.
Stable Kernels: 5.17.1, 5.16.18, 5.15.32, 5.10.109, 5.4.188, 4.19.237, 4.14.274, and 4.9.309
I'm announcing the release of the 5.17.1 kernel. All users of the 5.17 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.17.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.17.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... thanks, greg k-hAlso: Linux 5.16.18 Linux 5.15.32 Linux 5.10.109 Linux 5.4.188 Linux 4.19.237 Linux 4.14.274 Linux 4.9.309
Fedora and IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
