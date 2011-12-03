Games: Steam, Tainted Grail: Conquest, and More
Steam Next Fest returns in June to overload you with demos | GamingOnLinux
Steam Next Fest: June Edition 2022 is confirmed to be launching on June 13, so time to make sure you have some space free to install all those demos.
I've managed to find a few new favourites from previous events, so here's to hoping there's plenty. Hopefully developers will be getting more of their games with Steam Input support too, since many more people will be playing on a Steam Deck. This time there might even be a special section just for those.
Deck-building RPG 'Tainted Grail: Conquest' releases for Linux | GamingOnLinux
Awaken Realms Digital has given Linux fans a little gift, with a native Linux build of their popular game Tainted Grail: Conquest now available.
Tainted Grail: Conquest is set in the dark-fantasy universe of Awaken Realms' hit board game Tainted Grail: Fall of Avalon. The game combines narrative-driven RPG elements with roguelike deck-building gameplay, offering a unique twist on the genres. Players set out on the cursed island of Avalon, where an ever-changing map filled with deadly enemies awaits. With a deep character customization suite across nine distinctive classes of heroes plus dozens of skills, runestones, and items available, each play-through brings a unique set of challenges.
SteamTinkerLaunch on Steam Deck: Signs of Support - Boiling Steam
SteamTinkerLaunch is an excellent solution (and probably not as well known as it should be!) if you want to manage different version and different options of Proton within Steam (and much more than that, such as FSR settings, Reshade…). Turns out that FrostWork (the main developer) has now access to a Deck and you may see SteamTinkerLaunch on Steam Deck...
You can now Run Steam Games with Proton on an ARM PC Thanks to Progress Made on Box86! - Boiling Steam
I am big fan of Box86 and Box64 (as well as pretty much everything PtitSeb does) and a few months ago he made it possible to run some Linux Games on Steam (using the mini-mode, the full client is not yet supported). And the latest development, and that’s a major one, is that Box86 can now run some Windows games on Steam by using Proton! Here’s a video of two of such games: Geometry Dash and Among Us on a ARM mini PC (Pythium D2000 + AMD Rx550):
Anchor Free Software in the 2022 German Federal Budget!
he traffic light coalition must anchor its goals for the digitisation of Germany, based on Free Software, as set out in the coalition agreement in the 2022 federal budget. Otherwise, there is a risk of cementing dependencies on individual vendors and losing sovereignty and innovative power. Together with other associations and organisations such as the Open Source Business Alliance and the Open Knowledge Foundation Germany, the Free Software Foundation Europe (FSFE) demands to include digital sovereignty in the 2022 federal budget and implement already announced initiatives for software freedom. In an open letter, the signatories address the government groups in the Bundestag and demand that the goals for the digitalisation of Germany, based on Free Software, as set out in the coalition agreement, also be anchored in the 2022 federal budget. Also: The Apache Weekly News Round-up: week ending 25 March 2022
Programming Leftovers
MangoPi's SD-card sized Linux PC
Chinese company MangoPi made a bit of splash earlier this year by introducing a pair of tiny computer boards powered by RISC-V processors. Now the company is showing off a new computer-on-a-module that’s smaller than an SD card, but which packs four ARM Cortex-A53 CPU cores, supports Linux-based software, and can handle 1080p video playback at 60 Hz through an HDMI output (although you’ll need to connect a carrier board to get that HDMI port, since there are no ports on the module itself). Details about the new module are light at the moment, but it appears to be called the “Linux-Box” and there’s a little more information at the MangoPi forum and on Twitter, which is how we know it’ll probably ship with an Allwinner H616 processor.
Open Hardware/Modding: Librem, Arduino, and ESP32
Jason Evangelho
Running Emulators On Steam Deck Just Got MUCH Easier With This New App