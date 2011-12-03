today's howtos
How to Install KDE Plasma Desktop on Fedora 36 Linux
How to use Apache Guacamole to create a VNC Connection
Debugging container networking: first steps
So… containers, we know them for years now but they still tend to cause us problems thanks to the extra layers of abstraction, storage and… Networking.
How to install TeamViewer-like AnyDesk on Linux | TechRepublic
If you’ve ever had to do any remote administration, you’ve probably used or (at least) heard of TeamViewer, which, for many, is the de facto standard for remotely administering desktops and servers with a GUI.
How to upgrade Linux on a Chromebook to Debian Bullseye 11.3 – About Chromebooks
If you’re using Linux on a Chromebook, you might be interested to know that a new version of Debian just launched. It’s a minor update to version 11, also known as Bullseye, but there are 83 security updates and 92 bug fixes in it.
Here’s how to upgrade Linux on a Chromebook to Debian 11.3, which is quite easy.
How to Install Stellarium Astronomy Software 0.22.0 in Ubuntu 22.04 LTS | UbuntuHandbook
Stellarium 0.22.0 released! Here’s how to install and keep it up to date in Ubuntu 22.04, Ubuntu 20.04 via PPA.
Stellarium is a free open source planetarium for Linux, Windows, and macOS. It shows a realistic sky in 3D, just like what you see with the naked eye.
How to Use the Du Command in Linux - RoseHosting
In this tutorial, we are going to explain the “du” command used on every Linux distribution such as Ubuntu, Debian, or CentOS.
“Du” stands for Disk Usage and every Linux user should use it very often to check the amount of disk space used by directory or file. Using the “du” command is very simple by typing it on the console and adding additional phrases called options. In other words, the “du” command is different every time, according to the needs of the user and what the user wants to be displayed as output.
In this blog post, the “du” command will be explained with real examples. Let’s get started!
Anchor Free Software in the 2022 German Federal Budget!
he traffic light coalition must anchor its goals for the digitisation of Germany, based on Free Software, as set out in the coalition agreement in the 2022 federal budget. Otherwise, there is a risk of cementing dependencies on individual vendors and losing sovereignty and innovative power. Together with other associations and organisations such as the Open Source Business Alliance and the Open Knowledge Foundation Germany, the Free Software Foundation Europe (FSFE) demands to include digital sovereignty in the 2022 federal budget and implement already announced initiatives for software freedom. In an open letter, the signatories address the government groups in the Bundestag and demand that the goals for the digitalisation of Germany, based on Free Software, as set out in the coalition agreement, also be anchored in the 2022 federal budget. Also: The Apache Weekly News Round-up: week ending 25 March 2022
Programming Leftovers
MangoPi's SD-card sized Linux PC
Chinese company MangoPi made a bit of splash earlier this year by introducing a pair of tiny computer boards powered by RISC-V processors. Now the company is showing off a new computer-on-a-module that’s smaller than an SD card, but which packs four ARM Cortex-A53 CPU cores, supports Linux-based software, and can handle 1080p video playback at 60 Hz through an HDMI output (although you’ll need to connect a carrier board to get that HDMI port, since there are no ports on the module itself). Details about the new module are light at the moment, but it appears to be called the “Linux-Box” and there’s a little more information at the MangoPi forum and on Twitter, which is how we know it’ll probably ship with an Allwinner H616 processor.
Open Hardware/Modding: Librem, Arduino, and ESP32
