Security and Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt (FUD) Leftovers
5 security considerations for edge implementations
Many organizations are apprehensive about the security of edge deployments. As data becomes more and more valuable, security threats create increasingly serious concerns. No organization wants to be in the news explaining why they were exposed to the latest security threat, nor do they want to account for sensitive information being stolen. These security threats can damage an organization's credibility and ultimately impact their bottom line.
Update Google Chrome Now: How To Download Chrome Security Update on Mac, Linux, Windows, Android [Ed: Better delete it and use a better browser, which isn't proprietary and maintained by NSA partner]
Google has recently released an updated Google Chrome due to the recent high-severity exploit experienced. The tech giant encourages its billions of users around the world to download the Google Chrome security update as soon as possible.
Enterprise Linux Security Episode 23 - Busting 5 IT Security Myths - Invidious
Cyber security is a huge topic, and through the years the industry changes rapidly to keep up with current threats and related challenges. As a result, some of the beliefs and mindsets we've adopted in the industry have changed as well.
Gartner : It's Time to Implement MFA for Remote Privileged Access to Linux Servers [Ed: Corrupt Gartner, bribed by serial briber Microsoft]
New Platform Pushes Data, Dirty Pipe and DNS Tunnel Pollute Linux Plumbing [Ed: Jack M. Germain helps the FUD campaign looking to stigmatise Free software as the real security problem]
This busy-loop is not a security issue | daniel.haxx.se
One of the toughest jobs I have, is to assess if a reported security problem is indeed an actual security vulnerability or “just” a bug. Let me take you through a recent case to give you an insight…
Anchor Free Software in the 2022 German Federal Budget!
he traffic light coalition must anchor its goals for the digitisation of Germany, based on Free Software, as set out in the coalition agreement in the 2022 federal budget. Otherwise, there is a risk of cementing dependencies on individual vendors and losing sovereignty and innovative power. Together with other associations and organisations such as the Open Source Business Alliance and the Open Knowledge Foundation Germany, the Free Software Foundation Europe (FSFE) demands to include digital sovereignty in the 2022 federal budget and implement already announced initiatives for software freedom. In an open letter, the signatories address the government groups in the Bundestag and demand that the goals for the digitalisation of Germany, based on Free Software, as set out in the coalition agreement, also be anchored in the 2022 federal budget. Also: The Apache Weekly News Round-up: week ending 25 March 2022
Programming Leftovers
MangoPi's SD-card sized Linux PC
Chinese company MangoPi made a bit of splash earlier this year by introducing a pair of tiny computer boards powered by RISC-V processors. Now the company is showing off a new computer-on-a-module that’s smaller than an SD card, but which packs four ARM Cortex-A53 CPU cores, supports Linux-based software, and can handle 1080p video playback at 60 Hz through an HDMI output (although you’ll need to connect a carrier board to get that HDMI port, since there are no ports on the module itself). Details about the new module are light at the moment, but it appears to be called the “Linux-Box” and there’s a little more information at the MangoPi forum and on Twitter, which is how we know it’ll probably ship with an Allwinner H616 processor.
Open Hardware/Modding: Librem, Arduino, and ESP32
