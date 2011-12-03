Fujitsu Lifebook T725 with openSUSE
Overall I give this computer 4 out of 5 Geekos on running openSUSE Tumbleweed. There is not so much of an issue with openSUSE itself but the capabilities baked into Plasma in handling the touch screen interface. The handling of rotating the screen causes the input digitizer to not be synchronized with the screen and the lack of onscreen keyboard as a part of Plasma that works with the login screen but isn’t available within the Desktop environment itself. If it could be exposed while using the desktop as you would expect on a smartphone, this would change the experience of Plasma on the Tablet mode from okay to absolutely fantastic.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 404 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
People don't like GNOME 42's inconsistent themes
GNOME 42 is here, but its new look and feel doesn't yet include all of the environment. This is already causing rumblings of discontent. This release is significant because soon it will be the default desktop of the next Long Term Support (LTS) version of Ubuntu. That means a lot of people will be looking at GNOME 42 every day until 2024. GNOME 42 will also be the default in Fedora 36, though Fedora doesn't have LTS versions. A new version comes along twice a year so Fedora 37 will almost certainly have GNOME 43. If the GNOME-using members of the Red Hat community don't like the look of 42, they won't have to put up with it for long, but Ubuntu users must, or switch to the short-term support channel, which may not be viable for everyone. As we mentioned in the GNOME 42 preview, the new look isn't just an easily changed theme. Like many modern desktops, GNOME uses a lot of web technology. GNOME themes were described using CSS. Since GNOME 3, the default GNOME theme was Adwaita, and it was easy to install new ones, and there were lots to choose from.
puppylinux.com is down (PuppyLinux outsourced to Microsoft, Microsoft suspends site of GNU/Linux distro)
In case you have come here, hoping that I might know something; I don't really, except that it is being worked on. The account is hosted, I think, by github.com, and they suspended puppylinux.com without any notification or explanation. If that seems a bit rude, yes, it is. A decent host provider should give an explanation.
Alpine 3.12.11, 3.13.9, 3.14.5 and 3.15.3 released
The Alpine Linux project is pleased to announce the immediate availability of the releases: 3.12.11 3.13.9 3.14.5 3.15.3 These releases include a security fix for zlib’s CVE-2018-25032.
Security and Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt (FUD) Leftovers
Recent comments
10 hours 1 min ago
10 hours 8 min ago
11 hours 6 min ago
15 hours 52 min ago
16 hours 45 min ago
17 hours 11 min ago
17 hours 13 min ago
17 hours 51 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 9 hours ago