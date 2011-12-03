People don't like GNOME 42's inconsistent themes GNOME 42 is here, but its new look and feel doesn't yet include all of the environment. This is already causing rumblings of discontent. This release is significant because soon it will be the default desktop of the next Long Term Support (LTS) version of Ubuntu. That means a lot of people will be looking at GNOME 42 every day until 2024. GNOME 42 will also be the default in Fedora 36, though Fedora doesn't have LTS versions. A new version comes along twice a year so Fedora 37 will almost certainly have GNOME 43. If the GNOME-using members of the Red Hat community don't like the look of 42, they won't have to put up with it for long, but Ubuntu users must, or switch to the short-term support channel, which may not be viable for everyone. As we mentioned in the GNOME 42 preview, the new look isn't just an easily changed theme. Like many modern desktops, GNOME uses a lot of web technology. GNOME themes were described using CSS. Since GNOME 3, the default GNOME theme was Adwaita, and it was easy to install new ones, and there were lots to choose from.

puppylinux.com is down (PuppyLinux outsourced to Microsoft, Microsoft suspends site of GNU/Linux distro) In case you have come here, hoping that I might know something; I don't really, except that it is being worked on. The account is hosted, I think, by github.com, and they suspended puppylinux.com without any notification or explanation. If that seems a bit rude, yes, it is. A decent host provider should give an explanation.