today's howtos
Show Bash script usage
Is it best practice to include usage in every Bash script that you create. This gives the user an idea of what options the script is expecting, so they can use it as intended. It also gives the script some error checking ability to make sure that the user has supplied arguments in the expected way.
In this tutorial, you will learn a couple of different methods to show Bash script usage, check which user is executing the script, and check the current number of arguments on Linux.
Stacer Linux System Optimizer & Monitoring -
Stacer is one such app created to optimize your Linux PC in a sense better that it packs a list of features generally expect from an optimizer and more to give the system a refresh whenever you feel the need. An open-source system optimizer and application monitor that helps to manage the system with different aspects, it’s an all-in-one system utility.
How to install MetaTrader 5 with the MetaQuotes Broker on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install MetaTrader 5 with the MetaQuotes Broker on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
How to set kernel boot parameters on Linux
The purpose of this tutorial is to show how to set kernel boot parameters in Linux. When a user boots their Linux system, the GRUB boot loader can set various parameters as it loads the Linux kernel. You can think of these parameters as arguments, the same type you are probably accustomed to using with commands in your terminal.
Kernel parameters can be set either temporarily or permanently, and will modify the behavior of your system as it boots up. Modifying kernel boot parameters can have a big impact, such as allowing you to reset the root password, or they can do minor things like show the logo of your Linux distro when your computer boots up.
Follow along with our step by step instructions below to see how to set kernel boot parameters either temporarily or permanently on Linux. Temporary parameters will only survive one boot, and then be erased for subsequent reboots. Permanently setting a parameter will ensure that it persists across all future reboots of the system.
Install Couchbase Server on CentOS/Rocky Linux - kifarunix.com
In this tutorial, you will learn how to install Couchbase Server on CentOS/Rocky Linux. According to the documentation, Couchbase Server is an open source, distributed, JSON document database. It exposes a scale-out, key-value store with managed cache for sub-millisecond data operations, purpose-built indexers for efficient queries, and a powerful query engine for executing SQL-like queries.
How to Install Apache Tomcat on Debian 11 (Step by Step)
Apache Tomcat is a free and opensource web server which is widely used for hosting web applications written in Java programing language. It is an implementation of Jakarta Servlet and Jakarta Expression Language (formerly Java Servlet and Java Expression Language) and other Java websocket technologies.
Apache Tomcat is not exactly a web server in the sense of Apache or Nginx. It’s an application server that provides a pure Java HTTP ecosystem and Java-based logic to serve Java code.
How to Install Trimage image compressor on Ubuntu 20.04
In this guide, We will show you how to install Trimage tool for image compressor on Ubuntu 20.04
Trimage is a cross-platform tool for losslessly optimizing PNG and JPG files for web.
Trimage is a cross-platform GUI and command-line interface to optimize image files for websites, using optipng, pngcrush, advpng and jpegoptim, depending on the filetype (currently, PNG and JPG files are supported). It was inspired by imageoptim. All image files are losslessy compressed on the highest available compression levels, and EXIF and other metadata is removed.
How to install Lighttpd on AlmaLinux 8 - Linux Shout
Let’s learn the simple and quick steps to install the Lighttpd web server on AlmaLinux 8 using the command terminal.
The long-established Apache is one of the most popular web servers in the world. But there are now several web servers that can hold a candle to Apache. Lighttpd is one of those.
lighttpd (pronounced “lighty”) is a web server that requires far fewer resources than Apache, for example, and is therefore particularly well suited for very large loads or very weak systems. It was developed by Jan Kneschke and can be expanded with modules. For example, FastCGI allows you to run PHP code. SCGI adds Ruby or Python to lighty.
How To Visualize Disk Space Usage With Vizex - Unix / Linux the admins Tutorials
In this article we will learn How To Visualize Disk Space Usage With Vizex. We can visualize graphical output of disk usage using Vizex. Its Output contains total size, total used space, free space and percentage of used space of each partition in graphical form.
We can customize the output as per our need using different flags. we can visualize the disk usage of a specific partition and can exclude some partitions as well. You can save the output of Vizex command information in a csv or json file. We can also display the battery usage information of the machine using Vizex. Using Vizex also we can also print the directory contents like its size, file types, and last modified date.
How To Install Tasksel on Ubuntu 20.04 - Unix / Linux the admins Tutorials
In this guide, we will install Tasksel in Ubuntu 20.04
Tasksel package provides a simple interface for users who want to configure their system to perform a specific task. This program is used during the installation process, but users can also use tasksel at any time.
Tasksel is a Debian/Ubuntu tool that installs multiple related packages as a co-ordinated “task” onto your system.
This function is similar to that of meta-packages, and, in fact, most of the tasks available from tasksel are also available as meta-packages from the Ubuntu package managers (such as Synaptic Package Manager or KPackageKit).
How To Install Chatwoot on Debian 11 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Chatwoot on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, Chatwoot is a free, open-source, and real-time messaging platform. It provides a simple and live chat for your website and integrates it with other apps. Chatwoot is an open-source alternative to Intercom, Zendesk, Salesforce Service Cloud, etc.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Chatwoot on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).
Top 20 sed commands to uses
The sed command is an overused command by sysadmins around the world. It is basically used to replace text by text in a text file with a single command. That’s why, today, we are going to present you the Top 20 sed commands. For this, we will look at the most useful and common ones.
Copy and Paste Text into the Terminal on Ubuntu 22.04
Copying and pasting text into the Linux terminal on Ubuntu 22.04 can help any Linux user when following any kind of Linux tutorial which requires the user to copy specific commands from the tutorial into the terminal.
In this tutorial, you will learn various methods that can be used to copy and paste text to and from the terminal on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish Linux.
People don't like GNOME 42's inconsistent themes
GNOME 42 is here, but its new look and feel doesn't yet include all of the environment. This is already causing rumblings of discontent. This release is significant because soon it will be the default desktop of the next Long Term Support (LTS) version of Ubuntu. That means a lot of people will be looking at GNOME 42 every day until 2024. GNOME 42 will also be the default in Fedora 36, though Fedora doesn't have LTS versions. A new version comes along twice a year so Fedora 37 will almost certainly have GNOME 43. If the GNOME-using members of the Red Hat community don't like the look of 42, they won't have to put up with it for long, but Ubuntu users must, or switch to the short-term support channel, which may not be viable for everyone. As we mentioned in the GNOME 42 preview, the new look isn't just an easily changed theme. Like many modern desktops, GNOME uses a lot of web technology. GNOME themes were described using CSS. Since GNOME 3, the default GNOME theme was Adwaita, and it was easy to install new ones, and there were lots to choose from.
puppylinux.com is down (PuppyLinux outsourced to Microsoft, Microsoft suspends site of GNU/Linux distro)
In case you have come here, hoping that I might know something; I don't really, except that it is being worked on. The account is hosted, I think, by github.com, and they suspended puppylinux.com without any notification or explanation. If that seems a bit rude, yes, it is. A decent host provider should give an explanation.
Alpine 3.12.11, 3.13.9, 3.14.5 and 3.15.3 released
The Alpine Linux project is pleased to announce the immediate availability of the releases: 3.12.11 3.13.9 3.14.5 3.15.3 These releases include a security fix for zlib’s CVE-2018-25032.
Security and Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt (FUD) Leftovers
