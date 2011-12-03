Ubuntu: Conky, Ubuntu News, and Firmus
Ubuntu 22.04 System Monitoring with Conky widgets
Conky is a system monitoring program for Linux and BSD that runs on the GUI. It monitors various system resources to report the current usage of CPU, memory, disk storage, temperatures, users logged in, currently playing song, etc. in a sleek little widget on your screen. This way, you’re able to see at a quick glance how your computer’s components are being utilized.
Conky is lightweight and highly configurable, so you’re able to run it without having a negative impact on your system or seeing it stick out like it doesn’t belong. We’ll show you how to get it installed on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish and some configuration options to get it looking nice.
Ubuntu Fridge | Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 728
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 728 for the week of March 20 – 26, 2022. The full version of this issue is available here.
Firmus Supercloud sets a new standard for sustainable cloud computing with Canonical’s open infrastructure | Ubuntu
Canonical, the publisher of Ubuntu, announces that Firmus, the Australian cloud infrastructure provider that is revolutionising data centre technology, has built its ultra-efficient and sustainable public cloud on Canonical’s Charmed OpenStack and Charmed Kubernetes.
Data centres are responsible for a staggering 2% of global greenhouse gas emissions, and that number is rising. This is largely due to the inefficiency of traditional data centre designs. The worldwide average for data centre energy efficiency is 1.59 power usage effectiveness (PUE), which means that for every megawatt that is spent powering computers, an additional 590 kilowatts are required to run cooling systems. This value has been stagnant for some time, resulting in inefficient data centres that are costly to operate, costly to access, and costly to the planet.
Firmus is solving the data centre efficiency and sustainability issue with an innovative new immersion cooling solution: submerging servers in a bath of non-conductive, biodegradable fluid that is approximately 1000 times more effective at wicking away heat than air.
The immersion cooling technology has led to what is arguably the most efficient data centre design in the world, coming in at just 1.03 PUE. This is enabling Firmus to offer a public cloud service, Supercloud, at a price point significantly lower than the rest of the market. What’s more, Firmus’ data centre is located in Tasmania where it is powered by genuine grid connected renewable energy.
People don't like GNOME 42's inconsistent themes
GNOME 42 is here, but its new look and feel doesn't yet include all of the environment. This is already causing rumblings of discontent. This release is significant because soon it will be the default desktop of the next Long Term Support (LTS) version of Ubuntu. That means a lot of people will be looking at GNOME 42 every day until 2024. GNOME 42 will also be the default in Fedora 36, though Fedora doesn't have LTS versions. A new version comes along twice a year so Fedora 37 will almost certainly have GNOME 43. If the GNOME-using members of the Red Hat community don't like the look of 42, they won't have to put up with it for long, but Ubuntu users must, or switch to the short-term support channel, which may not be viable for everyone. As we mentioned in the GNOME 42 preview, the new look isn't just an easily changed theme. Like many modern desktops, GNOME uses a lot of web technology. GNOME themes were described using CSS. Since GNOME 3, the default GNOME theme was Adwaita, and it was easy to install new ones, and there were lots to choose from.
puppylinux.com is down (PuppyLinux outsourced to Microsoft, Microsoft suspends site of GNU/Linux distro)
In case you have come here, hoping that I might know something; I don't really, except that it is being worked on. The account is hosted, I think, by github.com, and they suspended puppylinux.com without any notification or explanation. If that seems a bit rude, yes, it is. A decent host provider should give an explanation.
Alpine 3.12.11, 3.13.9, 3.14.5 and 3.15.3 released
The Alpine Linux project is pleased to announce the immediate availability of the releases: 3.12.11 3.13.9 3.14.5 3.15.3 These releases include a security fix for zlib’s CVE-2018-25032.
Security and Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt (FUD) Leftovers
