RM500U-CN Raspberry Pi 5G HAT kit sells for under $200... for the Chinese market
Waveshare has introduced a new Raspberry Pi 5G HAT kit with a Quectel RM500U-CN 5G module, four antennas, and other accessories that sells for under $200, Raspberry Pi SBC not included.
On the face of it, it looks like an incredible deal, considering we’ve previously covered two other 5G development kits for the Raspberry Pi, namely Waveshare SIM8200EA-M2 HAT with a Snapdragon X55 5G modem and Sixfab “Raspberry Pi 5G Development Kit” that sold for about $400 to $600. What’s the trick? It’s designed for the Chinese market.
Ubuntu: Conky, Ubuntu News, and Firmus
Conky is a system monitoring program for Linux and BSD that runs on the GUI. It monitors various system resources to report the current usage of CPU, memory, disk storage, temperatures, users logged in, currently playing song, etc. in a sleek little widget on your screen. This way, you’re able to see at a quick glance how your computer’s components are being utilized.
Conky is lightweight and highly configurable, so you’re able to run it without having a negative impact on your system or seeing it stick out like it doesn’t belong. We’ll show you how to get it installed on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish and some configuration options to get it looking nice.
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 728 for the week of March 20 – 26, 2022. The full version of this issue is available here.
Canonical, the publisher of Ubuntu, announces that Firmus, the Australian cloud infrastructure provider that is revolutionising data centre technology, has built its ultra-efficient and sustainable public cloud on Canonical’s Charmed OpenStack and Charmed Kubernetes.
Data centres are responsible for a staggering 2% of global greenhouse gas emissions, and that number is rising. This is largely due to the inefficiency of traditional data centre designs. The worldwide average for data centre energy efficiency is 1.59 power usage effectiveness (PUE), which means that for every megawatt that is spent powering computers, an additional 590 kilowatts are required to run cooling systems. This value has been stagnant for some time, resulting in inefficient data centres that are costly to operate, costly to access, and costly to the planet.
Firmus is solving the data centre efficiency and sustainability issue with an innovative new immersion cooling solution: submerging servers in a bath of non-conductive, biodegradable fluid that is approximately 1000 times more effective at wicking away heat than air.
The immersion cooling technology has led to what is arguably the most efficient data centre design in the world, coming in at just 1.03 PUE. This is enabling Firmus to offer a public cloud service, Supercloud, at a price point significantly lower than the rest of the market. What’s more, Firmus’ data centre is located in Tasmania where it is powered by genuine grid connected renewable energy.
today's howtos
Is it best practice to include usage in every Bash script that you create. This gives the user an idea of what options the script is expecting, so they can use it as intended. It also gives the script some error checking ability to make sure that the user has supplied arguments in the expected way.
In this tutorial, you will learn a couple of different methods to show Bash script usage, check which user is executing the script, and check the current number of arguments on Linux.
Stacer is one such app created to optimize your Linux PC in a sense better that it packs a list of features generally expect from an optimizer and more to give the system a refresh whenever you feel the need. An open-source system optimizer and application monitor that helps to manage the system with different aspects, it’s an all-in-one system utility.
Today we are looking at how to install MetaTrader 5 with the MetaQuotes Broker on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
The purpose of this tutorial is to show how to set kernel boot parameters in Linux. When a user boots their Linux system, the GRUB boot loader can set various parameters as it loads the Linux kernel. You can think of these parameters as arguments, the same type you are probably accustomed to using with commands in your terminal.
Kernel parameters can be set either temporarily or permanently, and will modify the behavior of your system as it boots up. Modifying kernel boot parameters can have a big impact, such as allowing you to reset the root password, or they can do minor things like show the logo of your Linux distro when your computer boots up.
Follow along with our step by step instructions below to see how to set kernel boot parameters either temporarily or permanently on Linux. Temporary parameters will only survive one boot, and then be erased for subsequent reboots. Permanently setting a parameter will ensure that it persists across all future reboots of the system.
In this tutorial, you will learn how to install Couchbase Server on CentOS/Rocky Linux. According to the documentation, Couchbase Server is an open source, distributed, JSON document database. It exposes a scale-out, key-value store with managed cache for sub-millisecond data operations, purpose-built indexers for efficient queries, and a powerful query engine for executing SQL-like queries.
Apache Tomcat is a free and opensource web server which is widely used for hosting web applications written in Java programing language. It is an implementation of Jakarta Servlet and Jakarta Expression Language (formerly Java Servlet and Java Expression Language) and other Java websocket technologies.
Apache Tomcat is not exactly a web server in the sense of Apache or Nginx. It’s an application server that provides a pure Java HTTP ecosystem and Java-based logic to serve Java code.
In this guide, We will show you how to install Trimage tool for image compressor on Ubuntu 20.04
Trimage is a cross-platform tool for losslessly optimizing PNG and JPG files for web.
Trimage is a cross-platform GUI and command-line interface to optimize image files for websites, using optipng, pngcrush, advpng and jpegoptim, depending on the filetype (currently, PNG and JPG files are supported). It was inspired by imageoptim. All image files are losslessy compressed on the highest available compression levels, and EXIF and other metadata is removed.
Let’s learn the simple and quick steps to install the Lighttpd web server on AlmaLinux 8 using the command terminal.
The long-established Apache is one of the most popular web servers in the world. But there are now several web servers that can hold a candle to Apache. Lighttpd is one of those.
lighttpd (pronounced “lighty”) is a web server that requires far fewer resources than Apache, for example, and is therefore particularly well suited for very large loads or very weak systems. It was developed by Jan Kneschke and can be expanded with modules. For example, FastCGI allows you to run PHP code. SCGI adds Ruby or Python to lighty.
In this article we will learn How To Visualize Disk Space Usage With Vizex. We can visualize graphical output of disk usage using Vizex. Its Output contains total size, total used space, free space and percentage of used space of each partition in graphical form.
We can customize the output as per our need using different flags. we can visualize the disk usage of a specific partition and can exclude some partitions as well. You can save the output of Vizex command information in a csv or json file. We can also display the battery usage information of the machine using Vizex. Using Vizex also we can also print the directory contents like its size, file types, and last modified date.
In this guide, we will install Tasksel in Ubuntu 20.04
Tasksel package provides a simple interface for users who want to configure their system to perform a specific task. This program is used during the installation process, but users can also use tasksel at any time.
Tasksel is a Debian/Ubuntu tool that installs multiple related packages as a co-ordinated “task” onto your system.
This function is similar to that of meta-packages, and, in fact, most of the tasks available from tasksel are also available as meta-packages from the Ubuntu package managers (such as Synaptic Package Manager or KPackageKit).
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Chatwoot on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, Chatwoot is a free, open-source, and real-time messaging platform. It provides a simple and live chat for your website and integrates it with other apps. Chatwoot is an open-source alternative to Intercom, Zendesk, Salesforce Service Cloud, etc.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Chatwoot on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).
The sed command is an overused command by sysadmins around the world. It is basically used to replace text by text in a text file with a single command. That’s why, today, we are going to present you the Top 20 sed commands. For this, we will look at the most useful and common ones.
Copying and pasting text into the Linux terminal on Ubuntu 22.04 can help any Linux user when following any kind of Linux tutorial which requires the user to copy specific commands from the tutorial into the terminal.
In this tutorial, you will learn various methods that can be used to copy and paste text to and from the terminal on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish Linux.
Fujitsu Lifebook T725 with openSUSE
Overall I give this computer 4 out of 5 Geekos on running openSUSE Tumbleweed. There is not so much of an issue with openSUSE itself but the capabilities baked into Plasma in handling the touch screen interface. The handling of rotating the screen causes the input digitizer to not be synchronized with the screen and the lack of onscreen keyboard as a part of Plasma that works with the login screen but isn’t available within the Desktop environment itself. If it could be exposed while using the desktop as you would expect on a smartphone, this would change the experience of Plasma on the Tablet mode from okay to absolutely fantastic.
