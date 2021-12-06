RM500U-CN Raspberry Pi 5G HAT kit sells for under $200... for the Chinese market Waveshare has introduced a new Raspberry Pi 5G HAT kit with a Quectel RM500U-CN 5G module, four antennas, and other accessories that sells for under $200, Raspberry Pi SBC not included. On the face of it, it looks like an incredible deal, considering we’ve previously covered two other 5G development kits for the Raspberry Pi, namely Waveshare SIM8200EA-M2 HAT with a Snapdragon X55 5G modem and Sixfab “Raspberry Pi 5G Development Kit” that sold for about $400 to $600. What’s the trick? It’s designed for the Chinese market.

Ubuntu: Conky, Ubuntu News, and Firmus Ubuntu 22.04 System Monitoring with Conky widgets Conky is a system monitoring program for Linux and BSD that runs on the GUI. It monitors various system resources to report the current usage of CPU, memory, disk storage, temperatures, users logged in, currently playing song, etc. in a sleek little widget on your screen. This way, you’re able to see at a quick glance how your computer’s components are being utilized. Conky is lightweight and highly configurable, so you’re able to run it without having a negative impact on your system or seeing it stick out like it doesn’t belong. We’ll show you how to get it installed on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish and some configuration options to get it looking nice.

Ubuntu Fridge | Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 728 Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 728 for the week of March 20 – 26, 2022. The full version of this issue is available here.

Firmus Supercloud sets a new standard for sustainable cloud computing with Canonical’s open infrastructure | Ubuntu Canonical, the publisher of Ubuntu, announces that Firmus, the Australian cloud infrastructure provider that is revolutionising data centre technology, has built its ultra-efficient and sustainable public cloud on Canonical’s Charmed OpenStack and Charmed Kubernetes. Data centres are responsible for a staggering 2% of global greenhouse gas emissions, and that number is rising. This is largely due to the inefficiency of traditional data centre designs. The worldwide average for data centre energy efficiency is 1.59 power usage effectiveness (PUE), which means that for every megawatt that is spent powering computers, an additional 590 kilowatts are required to run cooling systems. This value has been stagnant for some time, resulting in inefficient data centres that are costly to operate, costly to access, and costly to the planet. Firmus is solving the data centre efficiency and sustainability issue with an innovative new immersion cooling solution: submerging servers in a bath of non-conductive, biodegradable fluid that is approximately 1000 times more effective at wicking away heat than air. The immersion cooling technology has led to what is arguably the most efficient data centre design in the world, coming in at just 1.03 PUE. This is enabling Firmus to offer a public cloud service, Supercloud, at a price point significantly lower than the rest of the market. What’s more, Firmus’ data centre is located in Tasmania where it is powered by genuine grid connected renewable energy.