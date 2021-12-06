Fedora Linux 36 Beta Is Out with the GNOME 42 Desktop Environment and Linux Kernel 5.17
Fedora Linux 36 is the next major version of the popular GNU/Linux distribution sponsored by Red Hat in active development and it should see the light of day later this Spring on April 26th, 2022, if everything goes according to plan.
Fedora Linux 36 ships with the recently released GNOME 42 desktop environment series for its flagship Workstation edition, if you wanted to get it for a test drive on your personal computer. It also includes the most recent versions of the KDE Plasma, Xfce, LXQt, LXDE, Cinnamon, MATE, SoaS, and i3 graphical environments of the supported Fedora Spins.
