KDE Plasma 5.24.4 LTS Released with More Plasma Wayland Improvements, Other Fixes
KDE Plasma 5.24.4 is here three weeks after KDE Plasma 5.24.3 with more improvements for the Plasma Wayland session, such as better support for running the Plasma Wayland session in a virtual machine when clicking with the mouse cursor on things, a fix for the “RGB Range” feature to no longer gets disabled, as well as the ability to exit the Desktop Grid effect with a four-finger swipe down gesture.
KDE Plasma 5.24.4 also improves support for applying splash screens in System Settings and improves KRunner-powered searches to be case-insensitive when matching the text for System Settings pages to help you find things more easily.
In the modern world, the demand for computer scientists continues to grow. Everything around us is transforming, undergoing a digital makeover. With so many people becoming a part of this field, it comes as no surprise how much technology has expanded and the rate at which it is developing. Computer science itself is divided into various sub-fields, each of which has its own set of specialized workers. However, one thing common to almost all these fields is the process of writing instructions in the form of code, commonly referred to as programming. This sits at the heart of computer science and gives it the power to create and remove things. With the number of existing programming languages reaching the three-digit mark, and as each programming job has its own specific set of requirements, it can be extremely daunting to figure out which language to learn.
To make your job easier, this article provides a list of the best programming languages to learn in 2022.
The technical components of e-CODEX are open source building blocks, mainly consisting of a connector and a gateway. The Domibus Gateway as well as the Domibus Connector are freely available under a European Union Public Licence (EUPL v1.2). The installation of the gateway ensures a secured connection with a gateway in another Member State while the connector carries out the adaptations required for receiving encrypted data by the corresponding service provider in another Member State.
In this post, I will talk about how I modified my pkg configuration so I don’t have to modify it after upgrading a host/jail from one version of FreeBSD to another. You might say that you don’t have to do that. Perhaps you have a different configuration and aren’t doing what I’m doing.
Between 2022-03-22 and 2022-03-29 there were 20 New Steam games released with Native Linux clients. For reference, during the same time, there were 217 games released for Windows on Steam, so the Linux versions represent about 9.2 % of total released titles.
Cloudflare "server" is third ahead of the traditional third (Microsoft IIS) - I somewhat knew that Cloudflare was hosting a lot of stuff, but I somehow didn't expect to see it there at all for some reason
Oh and of course, the two first most popular web servers, regardless of the source, are package in Debian. So while we're working on statistics and just making stuff up, I'm going to go ahead and claim all of this stuff runs on Linux and that BSD is dead. Or something like that.
A new set of vulnerabilities has been disclosed in the nftables subsystem; these lead fairly easily to a local system compromise, on some configurations at least. Fixes for these vulnerabilities were present in the March 28 stable updates; upgrading seems like a good idea.
For those who are not into prog rock in the 70s or old radio shows from the 40s, the Theremin may be an unfamiliar musical instrument. As a purely electronic device, it’s well outside the realm of conventional musical instruments. Two radio antennas detect the position of the musician’s hands to make a unique sound traditionally associated with eeriness or science fiction.
Cyntech has been on the Raspberry Pi scene since the early days. It co-created Pibrella, an early 26 pin GPIO based add on board and has released numerous products over the first decade of Raspberry Pi. Cyntech’s latest product is a combo of case and heatsink for the Raspberry Pi 4. The case retails for $6 and the heatsink for an additional $7, so for $13 how much protection and cooling do we get? Can it compete with the products on our list of best Raspberry Pi cases? The only way to find out is to put them on the bench and see how they perform.
Having your windshield wipers move to the beat of your favorite song can be a fun moment while driving, which is why YouTuber Cranktown City wanted to ensure this would always be the case by adding some intelligence to his truck’s wiper blades. The idea is simple: have a microcontroller “listen” to the music currently being played, analyze the beat, and then move the wipers accordingly.
To begin, the truck’s wiper blade control unit was ripped out and replaced with an Arduino Uno along with a new DC motor driver and motor encoder for determining its absolute position. The Uno is able to listen to the music thanks to a tiny MSGEQ7 spectrum analyzer module, which takes the incoming analog music signal and splits it up into seven different bands of frequencies. When the average amplitude of the frequency that is correlated with drums goes above a specified threshold, the position variable for the motor flips from 0 to 180 and vice versa.
