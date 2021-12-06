Language Selection

Linux Tablet: Best Options, Comparison, and Guide

If you’re looking to buy a Linux tablet, you have some options out there today. In this article, we’ll compare the best options and guide you through the Linux tablet world.

After our Linux phone comparison, it’s only natural that we do a Linux tablet comparison. In terms of advancements and options in the market, Linux tablets are far behind Linux phones. Linux phones in general are far behind iPhones and Androids. So right from the start, manage your expectations.

Finnix Linux Distro for Sysadmins Celebrates 22th Anniversary with New Release

Coming almost seven months after Finnix 123, the Finnix 124 “Sturgeon Bay” release is here to celebrate 22 years from the first public release of Finnix on March 22nd, 2000, by adding new features and several improvements to existing tools, as well as updated and new components and improved hardware support. Powered by the Linux 5.16 kernel series, Finnix 124 is the first release of the Debian-based distribution to add support for the RISC-V (riscv64) architecture. However, this is an unofficial port alongside i386, ARM64, ARMhf, ppc64el, and s390, as 64-bit (amd64) is the only officially supported architecture for Finnix. Read more

Best Whiteboard Applications for Your Linux Systems

A whiteboard is a kind of console that you can attach to your desktop computer and use to write down ideas very quickly. Writing directly on the screen makes it seem more like modern technology and thankfully, there are several different applications that you can use for this purpose. Read more

Fedora Linux 36 Beta Is Out with the GNOME 42 Desktop Environment and Linux Kernel 5.17

Fedora Linux 36 is the next major version of the popular GNU/Linux distribution sponsored by Red Hat in active development and it should see the light of day later this Spring on April 26th, 2022, if everything goes according to plan. Fedora Linux 36 ships with the recently released GNOME 42 desktop environment series for its flagship Workstation edition, if you wanted to get it for a test drive on your personal computer. It also includes the most recent versions of the KDE Plasma, Xfce, LXQt, LXDE, Cinnamon, MATE, SoaS, and i3 graphical environments of the supported Fedora Spins. Read more

