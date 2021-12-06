Finnix Linux Distro for Sysadmins Celebrates 22th Anniversary with New Release
Coming almost seven months after Finnix 123, the Finnix 124 “Sturgeon Bay” release is here to celebrate 22 years from the first public release of Finnix on March 22nd, 2000, by adding new features and several improvements to existing tools, as well as updated and new components and improved hardware support.
Powered by the Linux 5.16 kernel series, Finnix 124 is the first release of the Debian-based distribution to add support for the RISC-V (riscv64) architecture. However, this is an unofficial port alongside i386, ARM64, ARMhf, ppc64el, and s390, as 64-bit (amd64) is the only officially supported architecture for Finnix.
