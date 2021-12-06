Games: Beyond The Edge Of Owlsgard, Valheim, and More
-
Beyond The Edge Of Owlsgard is a retro point and click adventure worth trying | GamingOnLinux
Beyond The Edge Of Owlsgard is a very promising upcoming point and click adventure game, with a Linux demo available.
Developed by German-based WatchDaToast, it started off as a passion project that they've ended spending four years crafting into an adventure inspired by LucasArts and Sierra point & click classics. They said part of their plan for it is to return the genre to the "adventure" aspect, so it places some emphasis on exploring as well as inventory-based puzzles. Check out the trailer:
-
More teasers for a big Valheim update have arrived | GamingOnLinux
I'm honestly quite hyped for the Mistlands update to Valheim, although it's some time away still yet the teasers are great.
-
Steam Simfest: Hobby Edition is live until April 4 | GamingOnLinux
If you love games that emulate a job or a hobby, this is the event for you. Steam Simfest: Hobby Edition is live until April 4.
Another event for you to jump in, find some demos and there's plenty of discounts on games that are already available too. During the last few days of the event (April 1 - 4), there will also be a whole bunch of official talks and discussions taking place which will be live on the event page and likely directly on game pages on Steam.
-
The Planet Crafter is a great start to a open-world terraforming game | GamingOnLinux
The Planet Crafter is a lonely and chilled-out open-world survival game about terraforming a hostile planet. It works great on Linux with Steam Play Proton, although due to a bug with Unity games, I had to set it to Proton 6.8.
Some have already started calling it Subnautica on Mars, and it's not a bad description of it. It's not been out long but it's already jumped up to an Overwhelmingly Positive user rating. Not surprising though really, since it performs really well and the idea is great. A little basic in a number of ways mechanically but it's so sleek it doesn't really matter, it does it all quite well.
-
