Games: Beyond The Edge Of Owlsgard, Valheim, and More

Tuesday 29th of March 2022 04:24:43 PM Filed under
Gaming
  • Beyond The Edge Of Owlsgard is a retro point and click adventure worth trying | GamingOnLinux

    Beyond The Edge Of Owlsgard is a very promising upcoming point and click adventure game, with a Linux demo available.

    Developed by German-based WatchDaToast, it started off as a passion project that they've ended spending four years crafting into an adventure inspired by LucasArts and Sierra point & click classics. They said part of their plan for it is to return the genre to the "adventure" aspect, so it places some emphasis on exploring as well as inventory-based puzzles. Check out the trailer:

  • More teasers for a big Valheim update have arrived | GamingOnLinux

    I'm honestly quite hyped for the Mistlands update to Valheim, although it's some time away still yet the teasers are great.

  • Steam Simfest: Hobby Edition is live until April 4 | GamingOnLinux

    If you love games that emulate a job or a hobby, this is the event for you. Steam Simfest: Hobby Edition is live until April 4.

    Another event for you to jump in, find some demos and there's plenty of discounts on games that are already available too. During the last few days of the event (April 1 - 4), there will also be a whole bunch of official talks and discussions taking place which will be live on the event page and likely directly on game pages on Steam.

  • The Planet Crafter is a great start to a open-world terraforming game | GamingOnLinux

    The Planet Crafter is a lonely and chilled-out open-world survival game about terraforming a hostile planet. It works great on Linux with Steam Play Proton, although due to a bug with Unity games, I had to set it to Proton 6.8.

    Some have already started calling it Subnautica on Mars, and it's not a bad description of it. It's not been out long but it's already jumped up to an Overwhelmingly Positive user rating. Not surprising though really, since it performs really well and the idea is great. A little basic in a number of ways mechanically but it's so sleek it doesn't really matter, it does it all quite well.

Finnix Linux Distro for Sysadmins Celebrates 22th Anniversary with New Release

Coming almost seven months after Finnix 123, the Finnix 124 “Sturgeon Bay” release is here to celebrate 22 years from the first public release of Finnix on March 22nd, 2000, by adding new features and several improvements to existing tools, as well as updated and new components and improved hardware support. Powered by the Linux 5.16 kernel series, Finnix 124 is the first release of the Debian-based distribution to add support for the RISC-V (riscv64) architecture. However, this is an unofficial port alongside i386, ARM64, ARMhf, ppc64el, and s390, as 64-bit (amd64) is the only officially supported architecture for Finnix. Read more

Linux Tablet: Best Options, Comparison, and Guide

If you’re looking to buy a Linux tablet, you have some options out there today. In this article, we’ll compare the best options and guide you through the Linux tablet world. After our Linux phone comparison, it’s only natural that we do a Linux tablet comparison. In terms of advancements and options in the market, Linux tablets are far behind Linux phones. Linux phones in general are far behind iPhones and Androids. So right from the start, manage your expectations. Read more

Best Whiteboard Applications for Your Linux Systems

A whiteboard is a kind of console that you can attach to your desktop computer and use to write down ideas very quickly. Writing directly on the screen makes it seem more like modern technology and thankfully, there are several different applications that you can use for this purpose. Read more

Fedora Linux 36 Beta Is Out with the GNOME 42 Desktop Environment and Linux Kernel 5.17

Fedora Linux 36 is the next major version of the popular GNU/Linux distribution sponsored by Red Hat in active development and it should see the light of day later this Spring on April 26th, 2022, if everything goes according to plan. Fedora Linux 36 ships with the recently released GNOME 42 desktop environment series for its flagship Workstation edition, if you wanted to get it for a test drive on your personal computer. It also includes the most recent versions of the KDE Plasma, Xfce, LXQt, LXDE, Cinnamon, MATE, SoaS, and i3 graphical environments of the supported Fedora Spins. Read more

