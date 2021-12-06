Finnix Linux Distro for Sysadmins Celebrates 22th Anniversary with New Release Coming almost seven months after Finnix 123, the Finnix 124 “Sturgeon Bay” release is here to celebrate 22 years from the first public release of Finnix on March 22nd, 2000, by adding new features and several improvements to existing tools, as well as updated and new components and improved hardware support. Powered by the Linux 5.16 kernel series, Finnix 124 is the first release of the Debian-based distribution to add support for the RISC-V (riscv64) architecture. However, this is an unofficial port alongside i386, ARM64, ARMhf, ppc64el, and s390, as 64-bit (amd64) is the only officially supported architecture for Finnix.

Linux Tablet: Best Options, Comparison, and Guide If you’re looking to buy a Linux tablet, you have some options out there today. In this article, we’ll compare the best options and guide you through the Linux tablet world. After our Linux phone comparison, it’s only natural that we do a Linux tablet comparison. In terms of advancements and options in the market, Linux tablets are far behind Linux phones. Linux phones in general are far behind iPhones and Androids. So right from the start, manage your expectations.