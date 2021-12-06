’Extension Manager’ GNOME App Adds New Features, New Icon
An update to the incredibly useful Extension Manager app is rolling out on Flathub.
Version 0.3 of this one-stop-shop for finding, installing, configuring, updating, and removing GNOME extensions on GNOME Shell intros a set of changes that, together, bolster the app’s capabilities.
