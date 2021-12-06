Security Leftovers
-
Redis servers under attack [Ed: The issue here is Redis, which is BSD licensed, but this article tries to blame "Debian", "Ubuntu", and "Linux"]
-
Raphaël Hertzog: Join Freexian to help improve Debian
Freexian has set itself new ambitious goals in support of Debian and we would like to expand our team to help us reach those goals. We have drafted a mission statement to clarify our purpose and our values, and we hope to be able to attract talented software developers, entrepreneurs and Debian experts from our community.
-
Mitigating Attacks Against Uninterruptable Power Supply Devices | CISA
CISA and the Department of Energy (DOE) are aware of threat actors gaining access to a variety of internet-connected uninterruptable power supply (UPS) devices, often through unchanged default usernames and passwords.
-
A Detailed Look at the Conti Ransomware Gang [Ed: Schneier neglects to point out this is a Microsoft Windows issue]
-
The Workaday Life of the World’s Most Dangerous Ransomware Gang [Ed: How on Earth could this article be published without even mentioning Windows? With Microsoft and Bill Gates bribing everything that moves -- even publishers -- the crimes get covered up and noise obfuscates]