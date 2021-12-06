Programming Leftovers The weird world of non-C operating systems • The Register Believe it or not, not everything is based on C. There are current, shipping, commercial OSes written before C was invented, and now others in both newer and older languages that don't involve C at any level or layer. Computer hardware is technology yet very few people can design their own processor, or build a graphics card. But software is a form of culture. Open source is created by volunteers, even if they end up getting paid jobs doing it. Even rejecting open source is a choice: paying for Windows or macOS instead reflects a preference. This is especially visible when it comes to text editors, and even more so about programming languages. People get passionate about this stuff. So statements such as "C isn't a programming language any more" can be upsetting. Most people live and work in the cultures that are Unix and Windows and if they are all you've ever known, or know best, then it's easy to think they are the whole world.

Introducing Very Bad Web Application I am planning to add a few chapters on securing services in my Linux Command Line book. But, to make it practical & hands on, I needed one real application which the readers can deploy and secure. I needed something simple, say one single binary so that it becomes easier to convert it into a proper systemd service. I decided to write one in Rust :) This also helps to showcase that one can write totally insecure code even in Rust (or any other language). Let me introduce Very Bad Web application. The README contains the build instructions. The index page shows the available API.

Debugging source is even harder when you can't stop laughing at it As was so often the case, the cards occasionally failed and had to be replaced. A manual card index was used to keep track of things as broken hardware arrived and working kit was sent out. It worked about as well as you'd imagine. "We were quite proud if we only lost a few items a month," said Philip, "but management weren't quite so impressed by our finely honed skill." However, the operations manager had contacts in the US and managed to secure the services of a student for six months. "Brad" (also not his name) would come to the UK on what Philip now reckons looked a bit like a modern zero-hours contract and do various work experience at the facility. "He was an enthusiastic employee and took it on himself to learn enough Visual Basic to make a rudimentary replacement to our card index." Like all too many quick and dirty Visual Basic/Access mash-ups of the time, it seemed to work pretty much perfectly after a few iterations. So much so that the business came to depend on Brad's work and the old manual filing system was filed in the bin. Brad eventually returned to the US, but the fruits of his labor lived on after his departure. "After some time – I forget what caused it – an update was required to Brad's hard work," recalled Philip, "and we, the lads who were reasonably proficient at working at code level, were asked to break open his source and make the change."