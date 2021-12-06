Language Selection

IBM/Red Hat Leftovers

Tuesday 29th of March 2022
Red Hat

  • 5 key insights for open source project sustainability in 2022 | Opensource.com

    Many technology firms are turning to open source tools to accelerate innovation and growth. As these firms work to influence open source projects, governance practices sometimes shift from coordination among a small group of developers and firms to management by large communities of contributors and organizations, often with competing priorities.

    Sustainable projects require sustainable communities. Adapting to a larger, more competitive open source landscape requires organizations to invest in community building. This demands a view of source-code availability that's inextricably connected to the social engagements of contributors and organizations in open source projects. Many organizations now consider open source community engagement as both a social and a technical—or "sociotechnical"—investment.

  • Navigating repositories with myrepos-utils :: Pensées de Michel — Personal thoughts and musings

    I’ve been using myrepos for a while - as someone who juggles a lot of repositories, both for personal projects and as a Fedora and CentOS packager, a ~/.mrconfig synced via Nextcloud really makes checking out repositories consistently, on different computers, straightforward.

    As the number of tracked repos grow, however, trying to remember where each repo is checked out gets a bit time consuming – and also, keeping the configuration file organized as well; mr register on an existing repo would add the entry for that repo at the end of the file, and I was previously resorting to editing the file by hand to get it sorted - with a varying degree of success.

  • Develop a basic rate limiter with Quarkus and Redis | Red Hat Developer

    Rate limiting is a popular technique to protect services from excessive demand. For example, you can use this strategy to limit how often a user can enter or reset their password. The example in this article builds rate limiting on a per-client basis into a Java-based service for a given time period. The application tracks requests from clients using a Redis in-memory data structure store and limits usage when a client's demand exceeds the quota.

  • C++ standardization (core language) progress in 2021 | Red Hat Developer

    This article covers the highlights of the C++ standardization proposals before the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) committee's Core and Evolution Working Groups last year. Read on to find out what's coming in C++23.

  • IT leadership: 4 ways to tackle your flaws

    You probably already know some of the top challenges that IT leaders will face in 2022 – finding (and retaining) top talent, keeping up with security challenges, and managing remote teams.

    But what if I told you that your biggest challenge this year might be yourself?

    Leadership can be challenging, and leadership in IT has become especially so over the past two years. As an IT and finance leader navigating a global pandemic myself, I can say without a doubt that the past two years have been transformative – both in business and in my leadership style.

  • Kubernetes: 3 reasons containers are becoming essential for midsize organizations

    Containers and Kubernetes have matured in recent years, enabling smaller and midsize organizations to tap the benefits of this powerful technology

Programming Leftovers

  • The weird world of non-C operating systems • The Register

    Believe it or not, not everything is based on C. There are current, shipping, commercial OSes written before C was invented, and now others in both newer and older languages that don't involve C at any level or layer. Computer hardware is technology yet very few people can design their own processor, or build a graphics card. But software is a form of culture. Open source is created by volunteers, even if they end up getting paid jobs doing it. Even rejecting open source is a choice: paying for Windows or macOS instead reflects a preference. This is especially visible when it comes to text editors, and even more so about programming languages. People get passionate about this stuff. So statements such as "C isn't a programming language any more" can be upsetting. Most people live and work in the cultures that are Unix and Windows and if they are all you've ever known, or know best, then it's easy to think they are the whole world.

  • Introducing Very Bad Web Application

    I am planning to add a few chapters on securing services in my Linux Command Line book. But, to make it practical & hands on, I needed one real application which the readers can deploy and secure. I needed something simple, say one single binary so that it becomes easier to convert it into a proper systemd service. I decided to write one in Rust :) This also helps to showcase that one can write totally insecure code even in Rust (or any other language). Let me introduce Very Bad Web application. The README contains the build instructions. The index page shows the available API.

  • Debugging source is even harder when you can't stop laughing at it

    As was so often the case, the cards occasionally failed and had to be replaced. A manual card index was used to keep track of things as broken hardware arrived and working kit was sent out. It worked about as well as you'd imagine. "We were quite proud if we only lost a few items a month," said Philip, "but management weren't quite so impressed by our finely honed skill." However, the operations manager had contacts in the US and managed to secure the services of a student for six months. "Brad" (also not his name) would come to the UK on what Philip now reckons looked a bit like a modern zero-hours contract and do various work experience at the facility. "He was an enthusiastic employee and took it on himself to learn enough Visual Basic to make a rudimentary replacement to our card index." Like all too many quick and dirty Visual Basic/Access mash-ups of the time, it seemed to work pretty much perfectly after a few iterations. So much so that the business came to depend on Brad's work and the old manual filing system was filed in the bin. Brad eventually returned to the US, but the fruits of his labor lived on after his departure. "After some time – I forget what caused it – an update was required to Brad's hard work," recalled Philip, "and we, the lads who were reasonably proficient at working at code level, were asked to break open his source and make the change."

Android Leftovers

Debian 11.3 is so good, there’s simply no reason to not use it

Debian is the “mother of all Ubuntu-based distributions” and has recently received its third point release in the Bullseye series. This release comes a brief three months out from the last point release, which might surprise users who have grown accustomed to lengthier periods between releases. This latest release includes plenty of bug fixes and security patches … and not much else. You won’t find new features but the .3 release does resolve several security issues that should have any Debian users upgrading immediately. The security patches include fixes for the likes of... Read more

Sailfish OS Vanha Rauma brings in several new features and improvements

As we continue our Sailfish tour of World Heritage Sites, today we reached Vanha Rauma, the old heart of Rauma, a city that sits along the coastal road between Pori and Turku in the southwest of Finland and on the banks of the Rauma river. Vanha Rauma is a living monument to the enchanting style of old Nordic wooden construction. Home to 800 inhabitants, you’ll find beautiful examples of 19th Century Neo Renaissance-style exteriors alongside the immaculately preserved 15th Century Church of the Holy Cross. As the Visit Rauma site puts it, walking around the town is like “stepping into a fairy tale”. We aim for the beautiful Sailfish user experience to bring a similar elegance and simplicity to an otherwise busy and distracting world. But the beauty on the surface has to be backed up with cutting-edge technology underneath which keeps up with modern standards and developments. Read more

