IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
-
5 key insights for open source project sustainability in 2022 | Opensource.com
Many technology firms are turning to open source tools to accelerate innovation and growth. As these firms work to influence open source projects, governance practices sometimes shift from coordination among a small group of developers and firms to management by large communities of contributors and organizations, often with competing priorities.
Sustainable projects require sustainable communities. Adapting to a larger, more competitive open source landscape requires organizations to invest in community building. This demands a view of source-code availability that's inextricably connected to the social engagements of contributors and organizations in open source projects. Many organizations now consider open source community engagement as both a social and a technical—or "sociotechnical"—investment.
-
Navigating repositories with myrepos-utils :: Pensées de Michel — Personal thoughts and musings
I’ve been using myrepos for a while - as someone who juggles a lot of repositories, both for personal projects and as a Fedora and CentOS packager, a ~/.mrconfig synced via Nextcloud really makes checking out repositories consistently, on different computers, straightforward.
As the number of tracked repos grow, however, trying to remember where each repo is checked out gets a bit time consuming – and also, keeping the configuration file organized as well; mr register on an existing repo would add the entry for that repo at the end of the file, and I was previously resorting to editing the file by hand to get it sorted - with a varying degree of success.
-
Develop a basic rate limiter with Quarkus and Redis | Red Hat Developer
Rate limiting is a popular technique to protect services from excessive demand. For example, you can use this strategy to limit how often a user can enter or reset their password. The example in this article builds rate limiting on a per-client basis into a Java-based service for a given time period. The application tracks requests from clients using a Redis in-memory data structure store and limits usage when a client's demand exceeds the quota.
-
C++ standardization (core language) progress in 2021 | Red Hat Developer
This article covers the highlights of the C++ standardization proposals before the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) committee's Core and Evolution Working Groups last year. Read on to find out what's coming in C++23.
-
IT leadership: 4 ways to tackle your flaws
You probably already know some of the top challenges that IT leaders will face in 2022 – finding (and retaining) top talent, keeping up with security challenges, and managing remote teams.
But what if I told you that your biggest challenge this year might be yourself?
Leadership can be challenging, and leadership in IT has become especially so over the past two years. As an IT and finance leader navigating a global pandemic myself, I can say without a doubt that the past two years have been transformative – both in business and in my leadership style.
-
Kubernetes: 3 reasons containers are becoming essential for midsize organizations
Containers and Kubernetes have matured in recent years, enabling smaller and midsize organizations to tap the benefits of this powerful technology
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 311 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Programming Leftovers
Android Leftovers
Debian 11.3 is so good, there’s simply no reason to not use it
Debian is the “mother of all Ubuntu-based distributions” and has recently received its third point release in the Bullseye series. This release comes a brief three months out from the last point release, which might surprise users who have grown accustomed to lengthier periods between releases. This latest release includes plenty of bug fixes and security patches … and not much else. You won’t find new features but the .3 release does resolve several security issues that should have any Debian users upgrading immediately. The security patches include fixes for the likes of...
Sailfish OS Vanha Rauma brings in several new features and improvements
As we continue our Sailfish tour of World Heritage Sites, today we reached Vanha Rauma, the old heart of Rauma, a city that sits along the coastal road between Pori and Turku in the southwest of Finland and on the banks of the Rauma river. Vanha Rauma is a living monument to the enchanting style of old Nordic wooden construction. Home to 800 inhabitants, you’ll find beautiful examples of 19th Century Neo Renaissance-style exteriors alongside the immaculately preserved 15th Century Church of the Holy Cross. As the Visit Rauma site puts it, walking around the town is like “stepping into a fairy tale”. We aim for the beautiful Sailfish user experience to bring a similar elegance and simplicity to an otherwise busy and distracting world. But the beauty on the surface has to be backed up with cutting-edge technology underneath which keeps up with modern standards and developments.
Recent comments
51 min 17 sec ago
58 min 9 sec ago
1 hour 12 min ago
1 hour 16 min ago
2 hours 24 min ago
4 hours 56 min ago
23 hours 21 sec ago
23 hours 8 min ago
1 day 5 min ago
1 day 4 hours ago