today's leftovers
-
Simplify Open Source License Compliance | Open Source Initiative | Guaranteeing the 'our' in source...
After your project is named and you’ve chosen a repository in which to publish the code, it’s time to look at licensing options and important steps in setting it up. Marc shares nine popular OSI-approved licenses that lawyers and engineers are most familiar with. He also suggests considering whether you want a Copyleft license, which is designed to encourage users to produce and give back to the comments, or a Permissive license, which maximizes the number of people using the code with less restrictions on how they do it.
-
The Document Foundation supports the "Deutschlandstipendium" - The Document Foundation Blog
In 2019, the German LibreOffice community sadly lost one of its most active members, Klaus-JÃ¼rgen Weghorn. In his memory, The Document Foundation (the non-profit foundation behind LibreOffice) has decided to support a student through the Deutschlandstipendium initiative...
-
PostgreSQL: PGConf.be : Call for Papers & Registration open
PGConf.be 2022 will be held in Haasrode, Leuven, about 25km from Brussels.
The conference will take place on May 19th, 2022. Registration is open.
-
Maersk Joins the Open Invention Network Community [Ed: Open Invention Network (OIN) is not a community, it is a corporate patent pool trying to pull the actual community into the cartel that 'normalises' software patents, distracting from actual solutions]
Open Invention Network (OIN), the organization formed to safeguard open source software (OSS) and the largest patent non-aggression community in history, announced today that A. P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (Maersk) has joined as a community member. Maersk is a leading integrated container logistics company and the global leader in shipping services, operating in more than 130 countries. As a user of open source, Maersk considers OSS an enabler of advanced supply chain management platforms.
-
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti 'BFGPU' has rolled out | GamingOnLinux
Have a lot of spare cash? NVIDIA want you to part with it. Today they've released the ridiculous monster that is the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti. With a price starting at $1,999 it's not going to be a card for regular consumers at all, more for those who want power without compromises.
-
Vulkan API 1.3.210 out with new extensions, new NVIDIA Beta Driver ready | GamingOnLinux
Today a new version of Vulkan was tagged and in addition to the usual documentation additions, there's two new extensions that are quite interesting. NVIDIA as usual have a new Beta driver for Linux ready.
-
Virtual Kubernetes clusters: A new model for multitenancy | Opensource.com
The first common multitenancy model is based on namespace isolation, where individual tenants (a team developing a microservice, for example) are limited to using one or more namespaces in the cluster. While this model can work for some teams, it has flaws. First, restricting team members to accessing resources only in namespaces means they can't administer global objects in the cluster, such as custom resource definitions (CRDs). This is a big problem for teams working with CRDs as part of their applications or in a dependency (for example, building on top of Kubeflow or Argo Pipelines).
-
March 2022 Web Server Survey | Netcraft News
In the March 2022 survey we received responses from 1,169,621,187 sites across 272,177,331 unique domains and 11,877,217 web-facing computers. This reflects a loss of 4.00 million sites, but a gain of 977,000 domains and 103,000 web facing computers.
[...]
Microsoft saw declines in all metrics this month, losing 3.22 million sites (-7.13%), 156,000 domains (-1.75%), 118,000 active sites (-1.88%), and 7,620 computers (-0.57%). Microsoft also lost 1,000 sites from its share of the top million.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 279 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Programming Leftovers
Android Leftovers
Debian 11.3 is so good, there’s simply no reason to not use it
Debian is the “mother of all Ubuntu-based distributions” and has recently received its third point release in the Bullseye series. This release comes a brief three months out from the last point release, which might surprise users who have grown accustomed to lengthier periods between releases. This latest release includes plenty of bug fixes and security patches … and not much else. You won’t find new features but the .3 release does resolve several security issues that should have any Debian users upgrading immediately. The security patches include fixes for the likes of...
Sailfish OS Vanha Rauma brings in several new features and improvements
As we continue our Sailfish tour of World Heritage Sites, today we reached Vanha Rauma, the old heart of Rauma, a city that sits along the coastal road between Pori and Turku in the southwest of Finland and on the banks of the Rauma river. Vanha Rauma is a living monument to the enchanting style of old Nordic wooden construction. Home to 800 inhabitants, you’ll find beautiful examples of 19th Century Neo Renaissance-style exteriors alongside the immaculately preserved 15th Century Church of the Holy Cross. As the Visit Rauma site puts it, walking around the town is like “stepping into a fairy tale”. We aim for the beautiful Sailfish user experience to bring a similar elegance and simplicity to an otherwise busy and distracting world. But the beauty on the surface has to be backed up with cutting-edge technology underneath which keeps up with modern standards and developments.
Recent comments
51 min 17 sec ago
58 min 9 sec ago
1 hour 12 min ago
1 hour 16 min ago
2 hours 24 min ago
4 hours 56 min ago
23 hours 21 sec ago
23 hours 8 min ago
1 day 5 min ago
1 day 4 hours ago