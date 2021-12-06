Language Selection

today's leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 29th of March 2022 07:55:25 PM Filed under
Misc

  • Simplify Open Source License Compliance | Open Source Initiative | Guaranteeing the 'our' in source...

    After your project is named and you’ve chosen a repository in which to publish the code, it’s time to look at licensing options and important steps in setting it up. Marc shares nine popular OSI-approved licenses that lawyers and engineers are most familiar with. He also suggests considering whether you want a Copyleft license, which is designed to encourage users to produce and give back to the comments, or a Permissive license, which maximizes the number of people using the code with less restrictions on how they do it.

  • The Document Foundation supports the "Deutschlandstipendium" - The Document Foundation Blog

    In 2019, the German LibreOffice community sadly lost one of its most active members, Klaus-JÃ¼rgen Weghorn. In his memory, The Document Foundation (the non-profit foundation behind LibreOffice) has decided to support a student through the Deutschlandstipendium initiative...

  • PostgreSQL: PGConf.be : Call for Papers & Registration open

    PGConf.be 2022 will be held in Haasrode, Leuven, about 25km from Brussels.

    The conference will take place on May 19th, 2022. Registration is open.

  • Maersk Joins the Open Invention Network Community [Ed: Open Invention Network (OIN) is not a community, it is a corporate patent pool trying to pull the actual community into the cartel that 'normalises' software patents, distracting from actual solutions]

    Open Invention Network (OIN), the organization formed to safeguard open source software (OSS) and the largest patent non-aggression community in history, announced today that A. P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (Maersk) has joined as a community member. Maersk is a leading integrated container logistics company and the global leader in shipping services, operating in more than 130 countries. As a user of open source, Maersk considers OSS an enabler of advanced supply chain management platforms.

  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti 'BFGPU' has rolled out | GamingOnLinux

    Have a lot of spare cash? NVIDIA want you to part with it. Today they've released the ridiculous monster that is the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti. With a price starting at $1,999 it's not going to be a card for regular consumers at all, more for those who want power without compromises.

  • Vulkan API 1.3.210 out with new extensions, new NVIDIA Beta Driver ready | GamingOnLinux

    Today a new version of Vulkan was tagged and in addition to the usual documentation additions, there's two new extensions that are quite interesting. NVIDIA as usual have a new Beta driver for Linux ready.

  • Virtual Kubernetes clusters: A new model for multitenancy | Opensource.com

    The first common multitenancy model is based on namespace isolation, where individual tenants (a team developing a microservice, for example) are limited to using one or more namespaces in the cluster. While this model can work for some teams, it has flaws. First, restricting team members to accessing resources only in namespaces means they can't administer global objects in the cluster, such as custom resource definitions (CRDs). This is a big problem for teams working with CRDs as part of their applications or in a dependency (for example, building on top of Kubeflow or Argo Pipelines).

  • March 2022 Web Server Survey | Netcraft News

    In the March 2022 survey we received responses from 1,169,621,187 sites across 272,177,331 unique domains and 11,877,217 web-facing computers. This reflects a loss of 4.00 million sites, but a gain of 977,000 domains and 103,000 web facing computers.

    [...]

    Microsoft saw declines in all metrics this month, losing 3.22 million sites (-7.13%), 156,000 domains (-1.75%), 118,000 active sites (-1.88%), and 7,620 computers (-0.57%). Microsoft also lost 1,000 sites from its share of the top million.

More in Tux Machines

Programming Leftovers

  • The weird world of non-C operating systems • The Register

    Believe it or not, not everything is based on C. There are current, shipping, commercial OSes written before C was invented, and now others in both newer and older languages that don't involve C at any level or layer. Computer hardware is technology yet very few people can design their own processor, or build a graphics card. But software is a form of culture. Open source is created by volunteers, even if they end up getting paid jobs doing it. Even rejecting open source is a choice: paying for Windows or macOS instead reflects a preference. This is especially visible when it comes to text editors, and even more so about programming languages. People get passionate about this stuff. So statements such as "C isn't a programming language any more" can be upsetting. Most people live and work in the cultures that are Unix and Windows and if they are all you've ever known, or know best, then it's easy to think they are the whole world.

  • Introducing Very Bad Web Application

    I am planning to add a few chapters on securing services in my Linux Command Line book. But, to make it practical & hands on, I needed one real application which the readers can deploy and secure. I needed something simple, say one single binary so that it becomes easier to convert it into a proper systemd service. I decided to write one in Rust :) This also helps to showcase that one can write totally insecure code even in Rust (or any other language). Let me introduce Very Bad Web application. The README contains the build instructions. The index page shows the available API.

  • Debugging source is even harder when you can't stop laughing at it

    As was so often the case, the cards occasionally failed and had to be replaced. A manual card index was used to keep track of things as broken hardware arrived and working kit was sent out. It worked about as well as you'd imagine. "We were quite proud if we only lost a few items a month," said Philip, "but management weren't quite so impressed by our finely honed skill." However, the operations manager had contacts in the US and managed to secure the services of a student for six months. "Brad" (also not his name) would come to the UK on what Philip now reckons looked a bit like a modern zero-hours contract and do various work experience at the facility. "He was an enthusiastic employee and took it on himself to learn enough Visual Basic to make a rudimentary replacement to our card index." Like all too many quick and dirty Visual Basic/Access mash-ups of the time, it seemed to work pretty much perfectly after a few iterations. So much so that the business came to depend on Brad's work and the old manual filing system was filed in the bin. Brad eventually returned to the US, but the fruits of his labor lived on after his departure. "After some time – I forget what caused it – an update was required to Brad's hard work," recalled Philip, "and we, the lads who were reasonably proficient at working at code level, were asked to break open his source and make the change."

Android Leftovers

Debian 11.3 is so good, there’s simply no reason to not use it

Debian is the “mother of all Ubuntu-based distributions” and has recently received its third point release in the Bullseye series. This release comes a brief three months out from the last point release, which might surprise users who have grown accustomed to lengthier periods between releases. This latest release includes plenty of bug fixes and security patches … and not much else. You won’t find new features but the .3 release does resolve several security issues that should have any Debian users upgrading immediately. The security patches include fixes for the likes of... Read more

Sailfish OS Vanha Rauma brings in several new features and improvements

As we continue our Sailfish tour of World Heritage Sites, today we reached Vanha Rauma, the old heart of Rauma, a city that sits along the coastal road between Pori and Turku in the southwest of Finland and on the banks of the Rauma river. Vanha Rauma is a living monument to the enchanting style of old Nordic wooden construction. Home to 800 inhabitants, you’ll find beautiful examples of 19th Century Neo Renaissance-style exteriors alongside the immaculately preserved 15th Century Church of the Holy Cross. As the Visit Rauma site puts it, walking around the town is like “stepping into a fairy tale”. We aim for the beautiful Sailfish user experience to bring a similar elegance and simplicity to an otherwise busy and distracting world. But the beauty on the surface has to be backed up with cutting-edge technology underneath which keeps up with modern standards and developments. Read more

