today's howtos
-
The difference between throttle() and rate-limit() in syslog-ng
There are multiple ways in syslog-ng to limit message rate. The throttle() option of syslog-ng destinations tries to make sure that all messages are delivered without exceeding a specified message rate. The rate-limit() filter introduced in syslog-ng 3.36 drops surplus log messages, making sure that a processing pipeline or destination is not overloaded with log messages.
-
Easy Way To Install And Use ExifTool on Ubuntu
ExifTool is a free program for reading, modifying, and manipulating images and audio or video file formats on your computer. It has been developed by millions of users from all around the world with the aim to make their lives easier by providing support across different platforms such Windows, macOS, and Unix systems like Linux, etc.
The software also offers robust features that allow you not only to view but also edit metadata, including date taken/original resolution info about videography footage; examine photo album shots one after another quickly without having to scroll through each individual slide – pick what moment interests you!
-
How To Use the fd Command on Linux System
In Linux, there is a dedicated “find command” for finding values and strings on the command, directory, or inside a script. But the dedicated find command might not be useful all the time. In most cases, the Linux and Unix-like OS users find the fd command most efficient and useful for finding values. Originally, the fd was a separate program for Linux that could look for files on the entire filesystem.
In the search result, the fd command provides you a PID, file location directory, file type, file size, and many more. If you’ve been looking for a better way to find files on Linux, you can try the fd command for better and smoother search results.
-
How to Install Oracle Java JDK 18 in Ubuntu 20.04 | Ubuntu 22.04 | UbuntuHandbook
Oracle announced Java 18 a few days ago. Here’s how to install the programming language in Ubuntu Linux.
-
Create Proxmox Virtual Machines From Proxmox Web UI - OSTechNix
We already have seen how to create Proxmox containers from Proxmox VE web user interface. In this tutorial, we will give you a brief introduction to Virtual machines and why VMs are better than Containers and how to create Proxmox virtual machines from Proxmox VE Web UI.
-
How to Search for Packages in Ubuntu
Have you ever struggled while searching packages via the command line on Ubuntu? Have you ever searched for packages that require an instant upgrade? Ever wonder if the package you want to download is available to install, and is the latest version available in the software repository?
Searching for installed or uninstalled packages inside the local repositories via the terminal can be a daunting task for beginner Ubuntu users. This article answers all and many of the similar questions. Besides, we will also cover alternative ways to search for packages on Ubuntu and help you find a suitable method.
-
Bash 04 – Input from User | Linux.org
A very important aspect of scripts is getting input from the user. If you think of most commands used in your system from a command-line, they mostly use input parameters. Parameters are used to specify what the command is to do.
-
Fix Horizontal Lines on YouTube in Chrome Linux - Fasterland
For some reasons, Chrome and Chromium browsers are occasionally affected by an annoying graphical glitch which occurs mostly when watching YouTube videos.
More precisely, Chrome/Chromium shows, on the lower part of YouTube videos, various green and blue horizontal lines mixing up with the progress bar.
After several Google searches, I figured out that this particular problem shows up mostly when using old computers with Intel graphics drivers.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 437 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
It is important for free software to use free software infrastructure
Free and open source software (FOSS) projects need infrastructure. Somewhere to host the code, to facilitate things like code review, end-user support, bug tracking, marketing, and so on. A common example of this is the “forge” platform: infrastructure which pitches itself as a one-stop shop for many of the needs of FOSS projects in one place, such as code hosting and review, bug tracking, discussions, and so on. Many projects will also reach for additional platforms to provide other kinds of infrastructure: chat rooms, forums, social media, and more. Many of these needs have non-free, proprietary solutions available. GitHub is a popular proprietary code forge, and GitLab, the biggest competitor to GitHub, is partially non-free. Some projects use Discord or Slack for chat rooms, Reddit as a forum, or Twitter and Facebook for marketing, outreach, and support; all of these are non-free. In my opinion, relying on these platforms to provide infrastructure for your FOSS project is a mistake. When your FOSS project chooses to use a non-free platform, you give it an official vote of confidence on behalf of your project. In other words, you lend some of your project’s credibility and legitimacy to the platforms you choose. These platforms are defined by network effects, and your choice is an investment in that network. I would question this investment in and of itself, the wisdom of offering these platforms your confidence and legitimacy, but there’s a more concerning consequence of this choice as well: an investment in a non-free platform is also a divestment from the free alternatives. Again, network effects are the main driver of success in these platforms. Large commercial platforms have a lot of advantages in this respect: large marketing budgets, lots of capital from investors, and the incumbency advantage. The larger the incumbent platform, the more difficult the task of competing with it becomes. Contrast this with free software platforms, which generally don’t have the benefit of large amounts of investment or big marketing budgets. Moreover, businesses are significantly more likely to play dirty to secure their foothold than free software projects are. If your own FOSS projects compete with proprietary commercial options, you should be very familiar with these challenges.
today's leftovers
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Raspberry Pi Devices and Arduino
Recent comments
1 hour 36 min ago
3 hours 53 min ago
5 hours 51 min ago
5 hours 58 min ago
6 hours 12 min ago
6 hours 15 min ago
7 hours 24 min ago
9 hours 56 min ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 4 hours ago