In the March 2022 survey we received responses from 1,169,621,187 sites across 272,177,331 unique domains and 11,877,217 web-facing computers. This reflects a loss of 4.00 million sites, but a gain of 977,000 domains and 103,000 web facing computers. [...] Microsoft saw declines in all metrics this month, losing 3.22 million sites (-7.13%), 156,000 domains (-1.75%), 118,000 active sites (-1.88%), and 7,620 computers (-0.57%). Microsoft also lost 1,000 sites from its share of the top million.

The first common multitenancy model is based on namespace isolation, where individual tenants (a team developing a microservice, for example) are limited to using one or more namespaces in the cluster. While this model can work for some teams, it has flaws. First, restricting team members to accessing resources only in namespaces means they can't administer global objects in the cluster, such as custom resource definitions (CRDs). This is a big problem for teams working with CRDs as part of their applications or in a dependency (for example, building on top of Kubeflow or Argo Pipelines).

Today a new version of Vulkan was tagged and in addition to the usual documentation additions, there's two new extensions that are quite interesting. NVIDIA as usual have a new Beta driver for Linux ready.

Have a lot of spare cash? NVIDIA want you to part with it. Today they've released the ridiculous monster that is the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti. With a price starting at $1,999 it's not going to be a card for regular consumers at all, more for those who want power without compromises.

Open Invention Network (OIN), the organization formed to safeguard open source software (OSS) and the largest patent non-aggression community in history, announced today that A. P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (Maersk) has joined as a community member. Maersk is a leading integrated container logistics company and the global leader in shipping services, operating in more than 130 countries. As a user of open source, Maersk considers OSS an enabler of advanced supply chain management platforms.

In 2019, the German LibreOffice community sadly lost one of its most active members, Klaus-JÃ¼rgen Weghorn. In his memory, The Document Foundation (the non-profit foundation behind LibreOffice) has decided to support a student through the Deutschlandstipendium initiative...

After your project is named and you’ve chosen a repository in which to publish the code, it’s time to look at licensing options and important steps in setting it up. Marc shares nine popular OSI-approved licenses that lawyers and engineers are most familiar with. He also suggests considering whether you want a Copyleft license, which is designed to encourage users to produce and give back to the comments, or a Permissive license, which maximizes the number of people using the code with less restrictions on how they do it.

Free and open source software (FOSS) projects need infrastructure. Somewhere to host the code, to facilitate things like code review, end-user support, bug tracking, marketing, and so on. A common example of this is the “forge” platform: infrastructure which pitches itself as a one-stop shop for many of the needs of FOSS projects in one place, such as code hosting and review, bug tracking, discussions, and so on. Many projects will also reach for additional platforms to provide other kinds of infrastructure: chat rooms, forums, social media, and more. Many of these needs have non-free, proprietary solutions available. GitHub is a popular proprietary code forge, and GitLab, the biggest competitor to GitHub, is partially non-free. Some projects use Discord or Slack for chat rooms, Reddit as a forum, or Twitter and Facebook for marketing, outreach, and support; all of these are non-free. In my opinion, relying on these platforms to provide infrastructure for your FOSS project is a mistake. When your FOSS project chooses to use a non-free platform, you give it an official vote of confidence on behalf of your project. In other words, you lend some of your project’s credibility and legitimacy to the platforms you choose. These platforms are defined by network effects, and your choice is an investment in that network. I would question this investment in and of itself, the wisdom of offering these platforms your confidence and legitimacy, but there’s a more concerning consequence of this choice as well: an investment in a non-free platform is also a divestment from the free alternatives. Again, network effects are the main driver of success in these platforms. Large commercial platforms have a lot of advantages in this respect: large marketing budgets, lots of capital from investors, and the incumbency advantage. The larger the incumbent platform, the more difficult the task of competing with it becomes. Contrast this with free software platforms, which generally don’t have the benefit of large amounts of investment or big marketing budgets. Moreover, businesses are significantly more likely to play dirty to secure their foothold than free software projects are. If your own FOSS projects compete with proprietary commercial options, you should be very familiar with these challenges.

Many technology firms are turning to open source tools to accelerate innovation and growth. As these firms work to influence open source projects, governance practices sometimes shift from coordination among a small group of developers and firms to management by large communities of contributors and organizations, often with competing priorities. Sustainable projects require sustainable communities. Adapting to a larger, more competitive open source landscape requires organizations to invest in community building. This demands a view of source-code availability that's inextricably connected to the social engagements of contributors and organizations in open source projects. Many organizations now consider open source community engagement as both a social and a technical—or "sociotechnical"—investment.

Navigating repositories with myrepos-utils :: Pensées de Michel — Personal thoughts and musings I’ve been using myrepos for a while - as someone who juggles a lot of repositories, both for personal projects and as a Fedora and CentOS packager, a ~/.mrconfig synced via Nextcloud really makes checking out repositories consistently, on different computers, straightforward. As the number of tracked repos grow, however, trying to remember where each repo is checked out gets a bit time consuming – and also, keeping the configuration file organized as well; mr register on an existing repo would add the entry for that repo at the end of the file, and I was previously resorting to editing the file by hand to get it sorted - with a varying degree of success.

Develop a basic rate limiter with Quarkus and Redis | Red Hat Developer Rate limiting is a popular technique to protect services from excessive demand. For example, you can use this strategy to limit how often a user can enter or reset their password. The example in this article builds rate limiting on a per-client basis into a Java-based service for a given time period. The application tracks requests from clients using a Redis in-memory data structure store and limits usage when a client's demand exceeds the quota.

C++ standardization (core language) progress in 2021 | Red Hat Developer This article covers the highlights of the C++ standardization proposals before the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) committee's Core and Evolution Working Groups last year. Read on to find out what's coming in C++23.

IT leadership: 4 ways to tackle your flaws You probably already know some of the top challenges that IT leaders will face in 2022 – finding (and retaining) top talent, keeping up with security challenges, and managing remote teams. But what if I told you that your biggest challenge this year might be yourself? Leadership can be challenging, and leadership in IT has become especially so over the past two years. As an IT and finance leader navigating a global pandemic myself, I can say without a doubt that the past two years have been transformative – both in business and in my leadership style.

Kubernetes: 3 reasons containers are becoming essential for midsize organizations Containers and Kubernetes have matured in recent years, enabling smaller and midsize organizations to tap the benefits of this powerful technology