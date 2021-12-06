it is correct to refer to GNU/Linux as GNU/Linux
You’ve probably seen the “I’d like to interject for a moment” quotation that is frequently attributed to Richard Stallman about how Linux should be referred to as GNU/Linux. While I disagree with that particular assertion, I do believe it is important to refer to GNU/Linux distributions as such, because GNU/Linux is a distinct operating system in the family of operating systems which use the Linux kernel, and it is technically correct to recognize this, especially as different Linux-based operating systems have different behavior, and different advantages and disadvantages.
For example, besides GNU/Linux, there are the Alpine and OpenWrt ecosystems, and last but not least, Android. All of these operating systems exist outside the GNU/Linux space and have significant differences, both between GNU/Linux and also each other.
