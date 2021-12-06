today's howtos
Inodes in Linux - Explained
A Linux computer contains several files, which include data files, directories, system files, library files, and other different types of files. These files are stored and organized in directories and subdirectories. The file systems do not rely on the actual data of a file but on the file and directory data structures. Linux maintains file system entries of these files and directories, and these entries are described by inode.
-
How to play Deux Ex on Linux
Deus Ex is a 2000 action RPG developed by Ion Storm and published by Eidos Interactive. It is set in a cyberpunk dystopian world and centers around a grand conspiracy. Here’s how you can play Deus Ex on Linux.
Note: as Deus Ex is an older video game, you may want to mess around with rendering options and video settings after getting it running. For best results, select the OpenGL mode or the D3D9 mode.
-
How to play Tannenberg on Linux
Tannenberg is a military FPS video game set during World War I. It was developed and published by M2H and Blackmill Games. Here’s how you can play Tannenberg on Linux.
-
How to turn sound devices on and off in Linux
Linux has gotten a lot easier to use, and Linux desktops are way better than they once were. Still, despite all the progress Linux has made, new users still have issues doing basic things like turning their sound devices on and off.
If you’re new to Linux and unsure how to turn your audio devices on and off, we’ve got you covered! So follow along and learn how to turn on and off your sound devices.
-
How to move and rename your files on Linux
If you’re new to Linux, you may be wondering how to move and rename files on Linux. Sadly, Linux distributions, even ones aimed at new users, do not go over how to do either of these things. In this guide, we’ll go over moving and renaming your files on Linux.
-
Install DokuWiki on Rocky Linux - kifarunix.com
In this demo, we are going to learn how to install DokuWiki on Rocky Linux server. DokuWiki is an opensource software written in PHP that allows users to create and edit pages using a web browser. It works on plain texts and requires no database. Read about the features provided by the DokuWiki on DokuWiki features page.
-
Install Redmine on Ubuntu 22.04 - kifarunix.com
In this guide, you will learn how to install Redmine on Ubuntu 22.04. Redmine is cross-platform and cross-database, flexible project management tool written on Ruby on Rails Framework.
-
Install NVIDIA Drivers On Debian 11 [Updated] | Itsubuntu.com
How To Install NVIDIA Drivers On Debian 11.
If you are using an Nvidia graphics card in your Debian-based Linux operating system then you definitely need to install Nvidia drivers in your Linux. You can easily install NVIDIA GPU drivers with a few commands in your Linux.
-
Install DokuWiki on ubuntu 22.04 - kifarunix.com
In this demo, we are going to learn how to install DokuWiki on ubuntu 22.04. DokuWiki is an opensource software written in PHP that allows users to create and edit pages using a web browser. It works on plain texts and requires no database.
-
How to install Dotnet in AlmaLinux 8 - Linux Shout
.NET is a free, cross-platform, open-source developer platform from Microsoft that can be used to create and run programs for Windows. The software is pronounced “dot-net framework”. Programmers can use .NET to develop and test their own software for Windows computers. Several programming languages such as C# or C++ are supported so that as many programmers as possible can use the program to build for web, mobile, desktop, games, and IoT.
If you install a program that was created with .NET, you also need the .NET Framework. This ensures that all functions of the software work correctly on your computer.
Well, installation of Dotnet is pretty easy on Windows, however, being open-source and cross-platform it can also be installed on Linux for the development of .Net-based applications.
-
How to install MCreator on a Chromebook in 2022
Today we are looking at how to install MCreator on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
If you have any questions, please contact us via a YouTube comment and we would be happy to assist you!
-
How to install Rocky Linux 8
Rocky Linux is an open-source enterprise OS designed to be “100% bug-for-bug” compatible with RHEL. It is helpful on both servers and workstations. It was created to replace CentOS, as RedHat has discontinued it.
Rocky Linux 8 works well on both servers and workstations. So if you’re itching to try out the latest release, follow this guide, and we’ll show you how to install Rocky Linux 8 on your system.
-
How to Run a Synology Email Server
Synology Mail Server is a free email server for Synology NAS. You can use it to turn your NAS into an email server and use the Mail Station web client to access it from any web browser.
In this article, I am going to show you how to install and configure the Synology Mail Server. I will also show you how to install and use the Mail Station web client to send and read emails from the browser. So, let’s get started.
-
How to Install and Configure Pop!_OS on a PC
If you're looking for a fast, lightweight Linux distribution that is both powerful and easy to use, Pop!_OS just might be the end of your search. Developed and distributed by System76, this Ubuntu-based distro has everything a power user would want but is so intuitive and easy to use that even the newest of new Linux users will be able to operate and navigate the system effortlessly.
Follow along and we'll show you how to install this unique Linux distribution on your system.
-
How to Configure Access Points in S3
Amazon S3 (Simple Storage Service) is a cloud-based storage service that provides a large number of other industry-standard benefits like scalability, durability, data replication, privacy and much more. Due to these advantages, S3 is largely used as backend storage for many applications and websites.
-
How to Configure Default Encryption on S3 Bucket
S3 buckets are used to store data in the form of objects in AWS. This is a cloud storage service with theoretically unlimited storage capacity and fully managed by AWS itself, so we may call it a serverless offering. So to ensure the privacy and security of the user’s data, AWS provides the facility to encrypt the data using different methods. Even if someone gets successful in breaking the high-security system of the amazon cloud, he still cannot get the actual data. By default, encryption is not enabled for S3 buckets, but a user can easily enable them and also choose the encryption method himself. AWS ensures that encryption has minimal effect on the latency of S3 buckets.
In encryption, the data is translated to some other unreadable form using mathematical techniques and algorithms. The encryption methodology is stored in the files known as keys which can be either managed by the system itself, or the user can manually manage them by himself. AWS provides us with four different methods of encryption for our S3 buckets.
-
How to Find Files in Debian – VITUX
Finding data in a system with thousands of files becomes very difficult for administrators, especially for system users who are not familiar with the command line. While searching via the graphical user interface is possible, it has certain limitations in terms of speed and functionality. The command line provides flexibility to quickly search files using various search criteria. In Linux, there are several commands you can use to find files and folders on your system.
-
How To Install TagSpaces on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install TagSpaces on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, TagSpaces is a privacy-aware, cross-platform file browser with note-taking capabilities. It helps you organize your files and folders with tags and colors. TagSpaces support cross-platform application available for Microsoft Windows, macOS, Linux, and Android.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the TagSpaces File Manager on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
-
How To Install Vuze on Ubuntu
Vuze is a BitTorrent client used to transfer files via the BitTorrent protocol. Vuze written in Java, and uses the Azureus Engine. In addition to downloading data linked to .torrent files, Azureus allows users to view, publish and share original DVD and HD quality video content. Content presented through channels and categories containing TV shows, music videos, movies, video games, series and others. Additionally, if users prefer to publish their original content, they may earn money from it.
It’s a cross-platform application available for Microsoft Windows, Linux, macOS, and Android.
-
How To Install nomacs Image Viewer In Ubuntu
nomacs is a free, open source image viewer, which supports multiple platforms. You can use it for viewing all common image formats including RAW and psd images.
nomacs features semi-transparent widgets that display additional information such as thumbnails, metadata or histogram. It is able to browse images in zip or MS Office files which can be extracted to a directory. Metadata stored with the image can be displayed and you can add notes to images. A thumbnail preview of the current folder is included as well as a file explorer panel which allows switching between folders.
-
How to Configure AWS CLI Credentials on Windows, Linux and Mac
When we create an AWS account, we get a nice and simple graphical user interface (GUI) to manage all settings and resources in our AWS account. The console has links to all AWS resources and services, and you can visit by simply clicking on that service. To further facilitate and ease the operational management of your AWS account, AWS provides you with another way to manage everything in your account: AWS command-line interface (CLI). You are free to configure CLI on your personal system whether you are using Windows, Linux or Mac systems, and we are going to see all of this in this article. AWS command-line interface also provides the ability to manage complex APIs, and here you are also able to run different scripts to automate your AWS services.
-
Getting Started with Docker Semi-Self-Hosting on Linode | Linux Journal
With the evolution of technology, we find ourselves needing to be even more vigilant with our online security every day. Our browsing and shopping behaviors are also being continuously tracked online via tracking cookies being dropped on our browsers that we allow by clicking the “I Accept” button next to deliberately long agreements on websites before we can get the full benefit of said site.
Additionally, hackers are always looking for a target and it's common for even big companies to have their servers compromised in any number of ways and have sensitive data leaked, often to the highest bidder.
These are just some of the reasons that I started looking into self-hosting as much of my own data as I could.
Because not everyone has the option to self-host on their own, private hardware, whether it's for lack of hardware, or because their ISP makes it difficult or impossible to do so, I want to show you what I believe to be the next best step, and that's a semi-self-hosted solution on Linode.
-
How Do I Increase the Volume (Disk Space) on Synology?
The disk space of the volumes of your Synology NAS may run out at any time. Luckily, you can increase the size of the volumes of your Synology NAS anytime.
If you have some free space available on a storage pool of your Synology NAS, you can increase the size of any of the volumes you have created on that storage pool.
If you don’t have any free space available on your desired storage pool, you can always add more drives to the storage pool and increase the size of the storage pool.
In this article, I will show you how to increase the size of the volumes of your Synology NAS. So, let’s get started.
-
How Do I Write An Excerpt in WordPress?
This tutorial explains how to write an excerpt in WordPress.
An excerpt is a short extract of your content, allowing users to know its subject. Normally excerpts include a Read More or Continue reading button.
After reading this tutorial, you will be able to add excerpts to your content easily by following a few steps. The explained methods describe how to implement the More block and write an excerpt within the post settings. You don’t need to install plugins to apply the instructions below.
All steps described in this WordPress article include screenshots, making it easy for all WordPress users to follow them.
-
How To Install KPhotoAlbum on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install KPhotoAlbum on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, KPhotoAlbum is an image viewer and organizer for Unix-like systems. This application makes it easy for users to annotate images and videos taken with a digital camera. Another unique feature of KPhotoAlbum is how it categorizes photos and time-based browsing. Instead of showing you thumbnails directly, it gives you options to see photos from a category.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the KPhotoAlbum image organization on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
-
How To Install SciTE on Ubuntu
SciTE or SCIntilla based Text Editor is a cross-platform text editor written by Neil Hodgson using the Scintilla editing component. It is licensed under a minimal version of the Historical Permission Notice and Disclaimer.
Also It has a smaller memory footprint and works flawlessly on Ubuntu. The user interface developed using GTK on Linux systems.
In addition to, SciTE supports syntax highlighting of many languages. The full list of recognized languages canbe found in the official documentation. Features include replace in selection, regular expression replace with subgroups, find in files, code folding, API files, copy formatted, abbreviations, multiple selection, and support for variable width fonts. The editing layout consists of multiple tabs containing source, and additionally an output pane that displays output from scripts that have been run.
-
