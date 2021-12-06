Programming Leftovers
arraycopy Method of System Class in Java
dyn*: can we make dyn sized?
Last Friday, tmandry, cramertj, and I had an exciting conversation. We were talking about the design for combining async functions in traits with dyn Trait that tmandry and I had presented to the lang team on Friday. cramertj had an insightful twist to offer on that design, and I want to talk about it here. Keep in mind that this is a piece of “hot off the presses”, in-progress design and hence may easily go nowhere – but at the same time, I’m pretty excited about it. If it works out, it could go a long way towards making dyn Trait user-friendly and accessible in Rust, which I think would be a big deal.
Bash While True Loop
Linux is quite a diverse operating system when it comes to programming. It’s because it came up with its own “Bash” programming that many of the other operating systems do not support. Its Bash programming supports almost all the features another standard programming provides. The use of “loops,” i.e., while and for, is one of these aspects. We can continue executing these loops without stopping them. Therefore, we have decided to demonstrate the concept of the “while true” loop for our Bash users who are unfamiliar with this concept.
So, let’s start by logging in from the Ubuntu 20.04 system. To start implementing the examples, we must ensure that the terminal shell has been opened using the “Ctrl+Alt+T”.
Bash While Loop on One Line
Like many other programming languages, Bash programming also supports the use of “loops” in its code. There are a lot of loops supported by Bash coding, i.e., for loop and while loop. You may have used both the “for” and “while” loop in your programs while coding. But have you ever tried to use the loop on a single line with all its working? If not! Then, this article is meant for you and all the Linux users who want to try the “while” loop in a single line of Bash code.
Today, we will be discussing some of the simple and easy-to-understand examples in our article. Let’s start with the Ubuntu 20.04 Linux terminal shell application launch using the “Ctrl+Alt+T” shortcut.
Different Ways to Check Python Version
Python is one of the most popular programming languages. In technical terms, it’s an interpreted, object-oriented, high-level programming language with dynamic semantics. It’s a relatively simple language. The unique syntax of Python focuses on readability. Python is open-source and available on all the major platforms.
As of now, Python 2 and Python 3 are the major releases that are still relevant. While Python 2 was marked obsolete, it’s still required for some codes to run. For the most part, however, having Python 3 is recommended. In this guide, we’ll check out various ways to check the version of Python installed in your system.
Thinking inside the box
A minor maintenance release for the RcppBDT package is now on CRAN.
The RcppBDT package is an early adopter of Rcpp and was one of the first packages utilizing Boost and its Date_Time library. The now more widely-used package anytime is a direct descentant of RcppBDT. Thanks again for the heads-up!
This release mostly deals with a one-definition rule violation detected by link-time optimisation (which can be enable when configuring R itself at build time with --enable-lto). I confused myself into thinking Rcpp Modules may be at fault, but Iñaki was a little more awake than myself and noticed that I only needed to carry the (common) header RcppBDT.h to the file toPOSIXct.cpp added last summer.
Mike Blumenkrantz: Release The Kraken
This extension revolutionizes how PSOs can be managed by the application, and it’s the first step towards solving the dreaded stuttering that zink suffers from when attempting to play any sort of game. There’s definitely going to be more posts from me on this in the future.
Vulkan Beta Driver Release Updates
March 29th, 2022 - Windows 473.33, Linux 470.62.26
