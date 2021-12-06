Language Selection

Wednesday 30th of March 2022 07:30:29 AM
Development
  • arraycopy Method of System Class in Java
  • dyn*: can we make dyn sized?

    Last Friday, tmandry, cramertj, and I had an exciting conversation. We were talking about the design for combining async functions in traits with dyn Trait that tmandry and I had presented to the lang team on Friday. cramertj had an insightful twist to offer on that design, and I want to talk about it here. Keep in mind that this is a piece of “hot off the presses”, in-progress design and hence may easily go nowhere – but at the same time, I’m pretty excited about it. If it works out, it could go a long way towards making dyn Trait user-friendly and accessible in Rust, which I think would be a big deal.

  • Bash While True Loop

    Linux is quite a diverse operating system when it comes to programming. It’s because it came up with its own “Bash” programming that many of the other operating systems do not support. Its Bash programming supports almost all the features another standard programming provides. The use of “loops,” i.e., while and for, is one of these aspects. We can continue executing these loops without stopping them. Therefore, we have decided to demonstrate the concept of the “while true” loop for our Bash users who are unfamiliar with this concept.

    So, let’s start by logging in from the Ubuntu 20.04 system. To start implementing the examples, we must ensure that the terminal shell has been opened using the “Ctrl+Alt+T”.

  • Bash While Loop on One Line

    Like many other programming languages, Bash programming also supports the use of “loops” in its code. There are a lot of loops supported by Bash coding, i.e., for loop and while loop. You may have used both the “for” and “while” loop in your programs while coding. But have you ever tried to use the loop on a single line with all its working? If not! Then, this article is meant for you and all the Linux users who want to try the “while” loop in a single line of Bash code.

    Today, we will be discussing some of the simple and easy-to-understand examples in our article. Let’s start with the Ubuntu 20.04 Linux terminal shell application launch using the “Ctrl+Alt+T” shortcut.

  • Different Ways to Check Python Version

    Python is one of the most popular programming languages. In technical terms, it’s an interpreted, object-oriented, high-level programming language with dynamic semantics. It’s a relatively simple language. The unique syntax of Python focuses on readability. Python is open-source and available on all the major platforms.

    As of now, Python 2 and Python 3 are the major releases that are still relevant. While Python 2 was marked obsolete, it’s still required for some codes to run. For the most part, however, having Python 3 is recommended. In this guide, we’ll check out various ways to check the version of Python installed in your system.

  • Thinking inside the box

    A minor maintenance release for the RcppBDT package is now on CRAN.

    The RcppBDT package is an early adopter of Rcpp and was one of the first packages utilizing Boost and its Date_Time library. The now more widely-used package anytime is a direct descentant of RcppBDT. Thanks again for the heads-up!

    This release mostly deals with a one-definition rule violation detected by link-time optimisation (which can be enable when configuring R itself at build time with --enable-lto). I confused myself into thinking Rcpp Modules may be at fault, but Iñaki was a little more awake than myself and noticed that I only needed to carry the (common) header RcppBDT.h to the file toPOSIXct.cpp added last summer.

  • Mike Blumenkrantz: Release The Kraken

    This extension revolutionizes how PSOs can be managed by the application, and it’s the first step towards solving the dreaded stuttering that zink suffers from when attempting to play any sort of game. There’s definitely going to be more posts from me on this in the future.

  • Vulkan Beta Driver Release Updates

    March 29th, 2022 - Windows 473.33, Linux 470.62.26

An Early Look at New Features in Thunderbird 102

You can’t try them yet, but they will debut later this year as part of the Thunderbird 102 release. This update will be the next major release of the suite following last Augusts’s (rather sizeable) Thunderbird 91 release (minor releases have been issued since then). In a Twitter thread — communication form du jour these days — the Thunderbird team showcase a bunch of features coming to Thunderbird 102. These include a new spaces toolbar, a brand new address book, and initial out-of-the-box support for Matrix, the decentralised chat protocol. Thunderbird’s proposed ‘spaces toolbar’ could have the biggest impact in use, particularly for those who use a lot of what Thunderbird has to offer. The team say the new toolbar, pictured to the left in the screenshot below offers an “easy, convenient way to move between different activities in the application”. Read more

’Extension Manager’ GNOME App Adds New Features, New Icon

Version 0.3 of this one-stop-shop for finding, installing, configuring, updating, and removing GNOME extensions on GNOME Shell intros a set of changes that, together, bolster the app’s capabilities. First up, the app gains an all-new, GNOME-friendly icon... Plus, this version of the app let you to read user reviews and see star ratings on extension listing pages — a fast and effective way to discover if an extension is as good as its blurb suggests... Read more

Ubuntu MATE 22.04 Release Notes

Ubuntu MATE 22.04 is the culmination of 2 years of continual improvement to Ubuntu and MATE Desktop. As is tradition, the LTS development cycle has a keen focus on eliminating paper cuts but we’ve jammed in some new features and a fresh coat of paint too The following is a summary of what’s new since Ubuntu MATE 21.10 and some reminders of how we got here from 20.04. Read on to learn more I’d like to extend my sincere thanks to everyone who has played an active role in improving Ubuntu MATE for this LTS release From reporting bugs, submitting translations, providing patches, contributing to our crowd funding, developing new features, creating artwork, offering community support, actively testing and providing QA feedback to writing documentation or creating this fabulous website. Thank you! Thank you all for getting out there and making a difference! Read more

A guide for developers on how to convert XML files to JSON

Modern-day technology is bringing innovation and improvements to present responsive solutions in development. In the process, open data sharing solely relied on the XML programming language. Over time, various programming languages have emerged like XML, Read more

