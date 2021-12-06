Language Selection

today's leftovers

Misc
  • MontaVista MVShield Provides Targeted Support Services for CentOS and Rocky Linux for Network Service Providers
  • Automate RHEL web console deployments with the Cockpit and certificate RHEL System Roles

    Automation can help increase efficiency, save time, and improve consistency, which is why Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) includes features that help automate many tasks. The RHEL System Roles is a collection of Ansible content that helps provide consistent workflows and streamline the execution of many manual tasks.

    RHEL includes a web-based graphical interface for managing and monitoring systems, named the web console (which is based on the upstream Cockpit project). The web console can be used to complete a wide variety of tasks, such as managing storage, users, and the firewall, monitoring performance metrics, reviewing log files, installing system updates, and many other tasks. For more information on the web console, see the Managing systems using the RHEL 8 web console documentation.

    With RHEL 9.0 and 8.6 Red Hat is introducing a new cockpit RHEL System Role for automating the management and implementation of the web console. This role can automate tasks such as installing Cockpit related packages, configuring settings within cockpit.conf, starting/enabling the cockpit.socket systemd unit, and optionally configuring a TLS certificate for the web console to use.

  • openSUSE Finalizes New Code of Conduct

    The openSUSE Community is proud to announce its new Code of Conduct as approved by the openSUSE Board.

    The openSUSE Code of Conduct was written during several community meetings as a collaborative project and reports were sent to the project mailinglists. The input from the openSUSE community members was sent to the openSUSE Board and discussed at length during two public openSUSE Board meetings.

  • gpptp internationalized, now version 2.1

    Yes, it was 'robwoj44' who internationalized gpptp, but that was version 0.2. Much later, 'jafadmin' created version 2.0, without the internationalization. I have been using 2.0 in EasyOS.

  • Security updates for Tuesday [LWN.net]

    Security updates have been issued by Debian (libdatetime-timezone-perl, pjproject, and tzdata), Mageia (chromium-browser-stable, docker, graphicsmagick, and libtiff), Oracle (expat), Red Hat (expat, httpd:2.4, openssl, and screen), Scientific Linux (expat and openssl), and Ubuntu (libtasn1-6, linux-oem-5.14, openjdk-lts, and paramiko).

  • Linux Foundation Announces Top Global Executive Speakers for Open Networking & Edge Executive Forum, April 12-14, and New CTO Appointment [Ed: Linux [sic] Foundation CTO has left? Is this a CTO just for the offshoot?]
  • Apple reportedly slashing iPhone production on weak demand
An Early Look at New Features in Thunderbird 102

You can’t try them yet, but they will debut later this year as part of the Thunderbird 102 release. This update will be the next major release of the suite following last Augusts’s (rather sizeable) Thunderbird 91 release (minor releases have been issued since then). In a Twitter thread — communication form du jour these days — the Thunderbird team showcase a bunch of features coming to Thunderbird 102. These include a new spaces toolbar, a brand new address book, and initial out-of-the-box support for Matrix, the decentralised chat protocol. Thunderbird’s proposed ‘spaces toolbar’ could have the biggest impact in use, particularly for those who use a lot of what Thunderbird has to offer. The team say the new toolbar, pictured to the left in the screenshot below offers an “easy, convenient way to move between different activities in the application”. Read more

’Extension Manager’ GNOME App Adds New Features, New Icon

Version 0.3 of this one-stop-shop for finding, installing, configuring, updating, and removing GNOME extensions on GNOME Shell intros a set of changes that, together, bolster the app’s capabilities. First up, the app gains an all-new, GNOME-friendly icon... Plus, this version of the app let you to read user reviews and see star ratings on extension listing pages — a fast and effective way to discover if an extension is as good as its blurb suggests... Read more

Ubuntu MATE 22.04 Release Notes

Ubuntu MATE 22.04 is the culmination of 2 years of continual improvement to Ubuntu and MATE Desktop. As is tradition, the LTS development cycle has a keen focus on eliminating paper cuts but we’ve jammed in some new features and a fresh coat of paint too The following is a summary of what’s new since Ubuntu MATE 21.10 and some reminders of how we got here from 20.04. Read on to learn more I’d like to extend my sincere thanks to everyone who has played an active role in improving Ubuntu MATE for this LTS release From reporting bugs, submitting translations, providing patches, contributing to our crowd funding, developing new features, creating artwork, offering community support, actively testing and providing QA feedback to writing documentation or creating this fabulous website. Thank you! Thank you all for getting out there and making a difference! Read more

A guide for developers on how to convert XML files to JSON

Modern-day technology is bringing innovation and improvements to present responsive solutions in development. In the process, open data sharing solely relied on the XML programming language. Over time, various programming languages have emerged like XML, Read more

