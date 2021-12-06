today's leftovers
-
MontaVista MVShield Provides Targeted Support Services for CentOS and Rocky Linux for Network Service Providers
-
Automate RHEL web console deployments with the Cockpit and certificate RHEL System Roles
Automation can help increase efficiency, save time, and improve consistency, which is why Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) includes features that help automate many tasks. The RHEL System Roles is a collection of Ansible content that helps provide consistent workflows and streamline the execution of many manual tasks.
RHEL includes a web-based graphical interface for managing and monitoring systems, named the web console (which is based on the upstream Cockpit project). The web console can be used to complete a wide variety of tasks, such as managing storage, users, and the firewall, monitoring performance metrics, reviewing log files, installing system updates, and many other tasks. For more information on the web console, see the Managing systems using the RHEL 8 web console documentation.
With RHEL 9.0 and 8.6 Red Hat is introducing a new cockpit RHEL System Role for automating the management and implementation of the web console. This role can automate tasks such as installing Cockpit related packages, configuring settings within cockpit.conf, starting/enabling the cockpit.socket systemd unit, and optionally configuring a TLS certificate for the web console to use.
-
openSUSE Finalizes New Code of Conduct
The openSUSE Community is proud to announce its new Code of Conduct as approved by the openSUSE Board.
The openSUSE Code of Conduct was written during several community meetings as a collaborative project and reports were sent to the project mailinglists. The input from the openSUSE community members was sent to the openSUSE Board and discussed at length during two public openSUSE Board meetings.
-
gpptp internationalized, now version 2.1
Yes, it was 'robwoj44' who internationalized gpptp, but that was version 0.2. Much later, 'jafadmin' created version 2.0, without the internationalization. I have been using 2.0 in EasyOS.
-
Security updates for Tuesday [LWN.net]
Security updates have been issued by Debian (libdatetime-timezone-perl, pjproject, and tzdata), Mageia (chromium-browser-stable, docker, graphicsmagick, and libtiff), Oracle (expat), Red Hat (expat, httpd:2.4, openssl, and screen), Scientific Linux (expat and openssl), and Ubuntu (libtasn1-6, linux-oem-5.14, openjdk-lts, and paramiko).
-
Linux Foundation Announces Top Global Executive Speakers for Open Networking & Edge Executive Forum, April 12-14, and New CTO Appointment [Ed: Linux [sic] Foundation CTO has left? Is this a CTO just for the offshoot?]
-
Apple reportedly slashing iPhone production on weak demand
-
