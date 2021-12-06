An Early Look at New Features in Thunderbird 102 You can’t try them yet, but they will debut later this year as part of the Thunderbird 102 release. This update will be the next major release of the suite following last Augusts’s (rather sizeable) Thunderbird 91 release (minor releases have been issued since then). In a Twitter thread — communication form du jour these days — the Thunderbird team showcase a bunch of features coming to Thunderbird 102. These include a new spaces toolbar, a brand new address book, and initial out-of-the-box support for Matrix, the decentralised chat protocol. Thunderbird’s proposed ‘spaces toolbar’ could have the biggest impact in use, particularly for those who use a lot of what Thunderbird has to offer. The team say the new toolbar, pictured to the left in the screenshot below offers an “easy, convenient way to move between different activities in the application”.

’Extension Manager’ GNOME App Adds New Features, New Icon Version 0.3 of this one-stop-shop for finding, installing, configuring, updating, and removing GNOME extensions on GNOME Shell intros a set of changes that, together, bolster the app’s capabilities. First up, the app gains an all-new, GNOME-friendly icon... Plus, this version of the app let you to read user reviews and see star ratings on extension listing pages — a fast and effective way to discover if an extension is as good as its blurb suggests...