Ubuntu MATE 22.04 Release Notes
Ubuntu MATE 22.04 is the culmination of 2 years of continual improvement to Ubuntu and MATE Desktop. As is tradition, the LTS development cycle has a keen focus on eliminating paper cuts but we’ve jammed in some new features and a fresh coat of paint too The following is a summary of what’s new since Ubuntu MATE 21.10 and some reminders of how we got here from 20.04. Read on to learn more
I’d like to extend my sincere thanks to everyone who has played an active role in improving Ubuntu MATE for this LTS release From reporting bugs, submitting translations, providing patches, contributing to our crowd funding, developing new features, creating artwork, offering community support, actively testing and providing QA feedback to writing documentation or creating this fabulous website. Thank you! Thank you all for getting out there and making a difference!
