AlmaLinux vs Rocky Linux: Which One to Choose?
Both AlmaLinux and Rocky Linux emerged in response to Red Hat’s December 8, 2020 announcement stating that it will discontinue CentOS based on RedHat releases.
First and foremost, open source is all about making sure users have a choice. AlmaLinux and Rocky Linux are identical RHEL-rebuilds, just like CentOS was. So, in terms of performance, they should be the same.
Both distros are prime candidates for the role of CentOS replacements. From a technical perspective, they both aim to be 1:1 compatible forks of RHEL. Therefore, the choice between these two is mostly made for ideological reasons.
