33 Excellent KDE Plasma Widgets (Updated 2022)
After desktop hopping for many years, most of our crew prefer KDE Plasma 5. It’s a lightweight (yes modern versions are lightweight) and responsive desktop which is full-featured and beguiling to the eye. In our opinion, one of the aspects that stands KDE Plasma head and shoulders above its desktop peers is extensibility. Plasma lets you configure the desktop to your specific preferences.
KDE Plasma widgets (also known as plasmoids) are a smart way of customizing the desktop. There are an abundance of widgets available that act like building blocks, constructing a desktop that’s perfect for your needs and requirements. We’ve tried the vast majority of KDE Plasma widgets.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 374 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
42 min 58 sec ago
4 hours 10 min ago
4 hours 11 min ago
4 hours 13 min ago
11 hours 37 min ago
13 hours 53 min ago
15 hours 51 min ago
15 hours 58 min ago
16 hours 13 min ago
16 hours 16 min ago