Proprietary Leftovers
-
Hackers Gaining Power of Subpoena Via Fake “Emergency Data Requests”
There is a terrifying and highly effective “method” that criminal hackers are now using to harvest sensitive customer data from Internet service providers, phone companies and social media firms. It involves compromising email accounts and websites tied to police departments and government agencies, and then sending unauthorized demands for subscriber data while claiming the information being requested can’t wait for a court order because it relates to an urgent matter of life and death.
-
The Latest Moral Panic Focuses On Discord
Techno moral panics are back in fashion, it seems. There have been multiple (misleading) stories about “kids and social media“, and then there are always attempts to dive into specific “new” services. Last fall, it was all about the kids and their TikTok challenges. But, Tiktok is so last year. So now CNN is back again, and this time the target of its moral panic is Discord. It has a whole scary article about “the dark side of Discord for teens.”
-
How Your Shadow Credit Score Could Decide Whether You Get an Apartment
Kim Fuller needed to move. Her 83-year-old mom was struggling to get around the narrow, three-story row house they shared in Baltimore. Heart problems made climbing the stairs too arduous, cutting the older woman off from the kitchen where she’d loved to cook.
Fuller, 57, found an apartment complex 3 miles away that billed itself as “luxury living” for people 55 and older, and she applied for a unit in early 2021. She figured she’d be approved: Her salary as a mental health services coordinator for the state of Maryland met the income requirements. She’d never been evicted and had brought her credit score up to 632 — which is considered fair — after a health crisis had forced her to file for bankruptcy eight years earlier.
-
A [intruder] stole $625 million from the blockchain behind NFT game Axie Infinity
Roughly $625 million worth of cryptocurrency has been stolen from Ronin, the blockchain underlying popular crypto game Axie Infinity. Ronin and Axie Infinity operator Sky Mavis revealed the breach on Tuesday and froze transactions on the Ronin bridge, which allows depositing and withdrawing funds from the company’s blockchain.
-
FTC Sues to Stop “Deceptive” TurboTax “Free” Ad Campaign
With millions of Americans scrambling to file their taxes in the next few weeks, the Federal Trade Commission asked a federal court late Monday to intervene to stop Intuit from claiming in ads that Americans can file for “free” using the company’s TurboTax software.
The FTC began investigating TurboTax in 2019 in response to ProPublica stories describing how users had been lured into using the software with promises of free filing, only to discover later they had to pay fees to finish the process.
-
FTC sues Intuit over TurboTax 'free' filing ad campaign
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) on Tuesday announced it was suing Intuit, the owner of TurboTax, for allegedly deceiving consumers with "bogus" advertisements pitching free tax filings that millions of Americans do not qualify for.
The FTC is also asking a federal court to immediately halt "deceptive advertising" immediately, the agency said in a statement.
Agents argue that TurboTax has for years published misleading advertisements leading consumers to believe they can file taxes for free through the company, when in actuality, two-thirds of filers in 2020 could not qualify for the free filing.
-
Ubiquiti files case against security blogger Krebs over 'false accusations
Ubiquiti, a maker of wireless LAN and WiFi routers and access points, has filed a case against former Washington Post employee Brian Krebs, who publishes a security blog, alleging that he falsely accused the company of "covering up" a cyberattack by intentionally misleading customers about "a so-called data breach and subsequent blackmail attempt in violation of US federal law and SEC regulations".
-
Zoom sacks sec researcher for posting Okta breach report on Twitter
The Mandiant report was leaked to American website TechCrunch by Demirkapi earlier and the site carried a report based on it.
iTWire has contacted both Zoom and Demirkapi for comment. Mandiant was recently acquired by Google.
The Mandiant report showed that the Okta breach had been carried out using credentials stolen from customer service firm Sitel.
The document showed that Sitel kept its passwords in a spreadsheet which was on its internal network.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 451 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
Linux Mint Cinnamon vs MATE: Which One To Choose?
In the world of Ubuntu and Debian-based Linux distributions, the Linux Mint is an excellent choice for beginners and day-to-day use. The Linux Mint is well known for productivity, office work, lightweight graphic design, and watching multimedia. For different use cases and usability, the Linux Mint has a few versions with a variety of desktop environments. For many years there has been a debate going on Linux Mint Cinnamon vs MATE; one must know why the debate is still so popular and the facts before selecting the OS. Linux Mint Cinnamon and Mate are the most used and most reviewed distributions among other variations of the Mint family. It’s not just like they have added two different desktop environments and published two different distributions, and there are some notable changes in internal design and performance in both Linux Mint Cinnamon and MATE. Before you pick one, you must know the difference between the Linux Mint Cinnamon vs MATE.
What's new in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.6 Beta
RHEL 8.6 includes a number of features that will translate into operational benefits for your organization. While not a comprehensive list, here are some of the improvements that stand out in this beta. To simplify administration, we've added the ability to take on new tasks in RHEL's web console, based on the upstream Cockpit project.
Recent comments
1 hour 36 min ago
5 hours 24 min ago
8 hours 51 min ago
8 hours 53 min ago
8 hours 54 min ago
16 hours 18 min ago
18 hours 35 min ago
20 hours 32 min ago
20 hours 39 min ago
20 hours 54 min ago