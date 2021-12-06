Linux Mint Cinnamon vs MATE: Which One To Choose?
In the world of Ubuntu and Debian-based Linux distributions, the Linux Mint is an excellent choice for beginners and day-to-day use. The Linux Mint is well known for productivity, office work, lightweight graphic design, and watching multimedia. For different use cases and usability, the Linux Mint has a few versions with a variety of desktop environments. For many years there has been a debate going on Linux Mint Cinnamon vs MATE; one must know why the debate is still so popular and the facts before selecting the OS.
Linux Mint Cinnamon and Mate are the most used and most reviewed distributions among other variations of the Mint family. It’s not just like they have added two different desktop environments and published two different distributions, and there are some notable changes in internal design and performance in both Linux Mint Cinnamon and MATE. Before you pick one, you must know the difference between the Linux Mint Cinnamon vs MATE.
Android Leftovers
Linux Mint Cinnamon vs MATE: Which One To Choose?
