today's howtos How to Install Linux Mint Debian Edition (LMDE) 5 Linux Mint has launched a new Linux Mint Debian Edition operating system. In short it is also known as LMDE. Code name for LMDE 5 is ‘Elsie’, it similar to Linux Mint but in place of Ubuntu. It is using Debian and its packages are provided by Debian instead of Ubuntu. The main objective for launching this new LMDE OS is that it continues to offer the same user experience even if Ubuntu disappear. In other words, it will remove the dependency on Ubuntu. In this guide, we will learn how to install Linux Mint Debian Edition 5 (LMDE) step by step with screenshots.

How to Connect to Remote Database in pgAdmin4 and DBeaver SSH allows two computers to communicate and encrypts the shared data. It’s a commonly used method for securely accessing remote server terminals and for file transfer. SSH can also be used to create a secure communication tunnel between computers for forwarding other network connections that are not normally encrypted, a technique called SSH Tunneling (or port forwarding).

How to Create Custom 404 Error Page in NGINX Every time NGINX encounters an error as it attempts to process a client’s request, it returns an error. Each error includes an HTTP response code and a short description. The error usually is displayed to a user via a simple default HTML page. Fortunately, you can configure NGINX to display custom error pages to your site’s or web application’s users. This can be achieved using the NGINX’s error_page directive which is used to define the URI that will be shown for a specified error. You can also, optionally use it to modify the HTTP status code in the response headers sent to a client. In this guide, we will show how to configure NGINX to use custom error pages.

How to Install Oracle Java 16 JDK On Ubuntu JDK is a development kit intended to develop and run Java-based applications on various operating systems and servers. Java is the widely used object-oriented and open-source programming language with platform indecency. To accomplish the purpose of developing and running Java programs, JDK is equipped with a variety of tools such as Java Runtime Environment, Java loader, Java archiver, compiler, and much more. As JDK is platform-independent and have key importance in Java programming, we have compiled this guide to get Oracle Java 16 JDK on Ubuntu.

How to install Atom on Arch Linux Atom is an open-source text editor and source code editor which is quite famous among coding agnostics as it is full of features and support that developers look for. The Atom support is provided by GitHub and it can be used to write code in C++, C#, JavaScript, CSS, and much more. Apart from this, Atom can be customized to have a better user interface for users of various interests. As Atom is open-source and has cross-platform support, it is quite famous among Linux enthusiasts. Therefore, Atom can be availed on all the famous Linux distributions. In this article, we will provide a procedural guide to installing the Atom editor on Arch Linux.

How to Install Flask for Arch Linux Flask is a python-based backend framework that acts as a key ingredient to developing python-based web applications. Flask is a lightweight framework equipped with a built-in development server and efficient debugging support. Although Flask falls under the category of microframeworks, however, various libraries and tools can be added to Flask that make it suitable for complex projects as well. In recent computing advancements, users have shown interest in Linux-based systems. In today’s guide, we will show you how Flask can be installed on Arch Linux.

How to upgrade Linux Kernel on Debian 11 to 5.16 Release - NextGenTips In this tutorial, we are going to learn how to upgrade Linux Kernel to 5.16 mainline release on Debian 11. Linux Kernel is a free and open-source, monolithic, modular, multitasking Unix-like operating system. It is the main component of a Linux operating system and is the core interface between the computer’s hardware and its processes. It makes communication possible between computer hardware and processes running on it and it manages resources effectively. Linux 5.17 mainline was released recently by Linux Torvalds with better new features to try out. The mainline tree is maintained by Linus Torvalds and It is where all new features are added and releases always come from.

How to Install java on AlmaLinux 8, CentOS 8 and Rocky Linux 8 – OSNote Java is a popular programming language used to build a variety of apps and websites. But what is the real story on Java, and who uses it? Java has been around since 1995. It was released by Sun Microsystems as a programming language for “smart” consumer devices, particularly those with multimedia capabilities. This included interactive television systems as well as some early smartphones. Much later on, in 2006, Oracle Corporation acquired Sun Microsystems, and with it the Java programming language. However, this isn’t why most people know about Java today. Java came into its own as a web development tool. In the late 1990s, many companies saw the potential of publishing their content over the internet using a new technology known as “hypertext markup language” (HTML). HTML was an application of “hypertext,” which had been introduced by Sir Tim Berners-Lee at CERN. However, the problem with HTML content was that it lacked interactivity. Therefore, if you wanted to do things like checkboxes or clickable images, you needed something more advanced than basic HTML.