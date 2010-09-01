’App Icons Taskbar’ Puts Running Apps in GNOME Shell’s Top Bar
‘App Icons Taskbar’ hit the GNOME Extensions website this week. As the name tells you, this is a simple add-on that adds icons for running apps and favourites to the Top Bar (which is what the GNOME Shell panel stripped across the top of the screen is called).
Right-clicking on an app icon lets you access the respective app’s context menu, and if you hover over a running app icon you will see thumbnail previews of open window(s).
