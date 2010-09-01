Proprietary Software Leftovers
I had an issue in December 2021: the latest Pepper&Carrot episode 36 : The Surprise Attack hasn't received a lot of audience. I can see this metric with multiple tools and indicators. I was very surprised about that and maybe the first time I saw a curve going down in my always growing statistics on Pepper&Carrot. Weird.
Dev rigs up receipt printer to spit out GitHub issues [Ed: Wasting a Raspberry Pi to promote Microsoft's proprietary vendor lock-in that's in effect an attack on Free software and on Git]
Sometimes the best things are the most simple. A case in point: sending GitHub issues to an old thermal POS printer via a Raspberry Pi.
Games: SteamOS 3, Ubisoft Connect, and Crowns And Pawns: Kingdom of Deceit
Having downloaded the Steam Deck recovery image and written to a USB using 'Rufus', I was surprised that booting on various AMD mini PCs has so far been unsuccessful whereas after just a few tweaks it successfully booted on a couple of different Intel NUCs.
A guide that I've seen quite a few comments ask for across YouTube and our social media pages, so here's how to get the Ubisoft Connect launcher working on Steam Deck. You might want to do this if you own games on Ubisoft but not directly on Steam.
For this, I'm using my tried and tested method that I used for the Epic Games Store originally, by adding the installer as a Non-Steam Game. You could also use Bottles, but I'll talk more about that later. First up, here's the video:
LDtk (formerly known as LEd) is a free and open source level editor, developed by Sébastien Benard who previously worked on the successful Dead Cells and also recently Nuclear Blaze.
It's cross-platform too across Linux, macOS and Windows and with it being under the MIT license you can do mostly whatever you want with it. Although supporting the developer if you find it useful would of course be a good thing to do, if you wish to see it continued to be supported. Linux support is still considered "experimental", so perhaps with the source available issues can be found and fixed more easily.
Crowns And Pawns: Kingdom of Deceit from Tag of Joy / Thunderful Publishing / Headup is now confirmed to be releasing on May 6.
Headed up by the art director from Broken Sword 2.5, Crowns and Pawns: Kingdom of Deceit takes inspiration from adventure classics like Broken Sword and Syberia, while offering a modern and unique take on the genre that showcases underexplored locations across Eastern Europe, along with their fascinating history. Explore a beguiling hand-painted world full of life, rich with history and threaded with conspiratorial intrigue.
GParted Live 1.4.0-1 Stable Release
The GParted team is pleased to announce a new stable release of GParted Live.
This release includes GParted 1.4.0, updated packages, and other improvements.
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Jenkins is one of the most popular CI/CD tools for automating builds and deployments. It is very flexible and can be deployed on almost every operating system, as well as on Red Hat OpenShift. This article shows you how to deploy Jenkins on OpenShift 4.9, create a simple pipeline to deploy a Java application to OpenShift, do some testing, save the test results as HTML, and publish it as an artifact so that people can see the results.
For this scenario, we'll generate an HTML report using Maven OWASP Dependency Check plugins. The report will contain a list of libraries that contain vulnerabilities. This pipeline runs on Jenkins 2.2 on top of OpenShift 4.9.
I recently took the opportunity to discuss open source and security challenges with Itay Shakury of Aqua Security. What follows is a fascinating discussion about current issues, the future, and specific cloud-native tools that address the concerns of today's Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs).
Resilient companies adapt and respond to change and recover quickly from setbacks. Particularly today, these qualities are critical for organizations to succeed. Employees need a positive energy, a sense of purpose on the team, and they need to be eager to learn. They have to be excited about upskilling and growing; they need to be able to trust each other, work as a team, and, of course, be open to change.
But how do we as leaders cultivate these qualities in our teams and create a culture of resiliency? Three principles are key: prioritizing a more human connection, hiring people that exude energy, and making time for employees. Here’s what that has looked like for us at NTT DATA.
The modern CIO role has morphed into one that is equal parts technologist, business strategist, and transformational change agent.
Michael Stickler, a former IBM data scientist, has sued Big Blue for gender discrimination and retaliation after he complained that he was not being offered the same family leave options available to his women colleagues.
In March 2021, according to the complaint [PDF], Stickler's fiancée's seven-year-old son came to live with the couple and Stickler asked to take a week off using earned vacation time to get to know his soon-to-be stepson. But his supervisor refused to allow him to take vacation then.
The following month, his fiancée "became severely ill and required significant medical attention," to the point that she could no longer care for her child. Stickler was working from home in New York at the time and found it difficult to care for his ailing fiancée and her son, home from school due to COVID-19 restrictions, while managing his work responsibilities.
