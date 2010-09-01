IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Generate and save an HTML report in Jenkins on OpenShift 4 | Red Hat Developer
Jenkins is one of the most popular CI/CD tools for automating builds and deployments. It is very flexible and can be deployed on almost every operating system, as well as on Red Hat OpenShift. This article shows you how to deploy Jenkins on OpenShift 4.9, create a simple pipeline to deploy a Java application to OpenShift, do some testing, save the test results as HTML, and publish it as an artifact so that people can see the results.
For this scenario, we'll generate an HTML report using Maven OWASP Dependency Check plugins. The report will contain a list of libraries that contain vulnerabilities. This pipeline runs on Jenkins 2.2 on top of OpenShift 4.9.
How Aqua Security is approaching DevSecOps in 2022 [Ed: IBM is promoting lots of mindless buzzwords]
I recently took the opportunity to discuss open source and security challenges with Itay Shakury of Aqua Security. What follows is a fascinating discussion about current issues, the future, and specific cloud-native tools that address the concerns of today's Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs).
Want to build a resilient IT team? Follow this advice | The Enterprisers Project
Resilient companies adapt and respond to change and recover quickly from setbacks. Particularly today, these qualities are critical for organizations to succeed. Employees need a positive energy, a sense of purpose on the team, and they need to be eager to learn. They have to be excited about upskilling and growing; they need to be able to trust each other, work as a team, and, of course, be open to change.
But how do we as leaders cultivate these qualities in our teams and create a culture of resiliency? Three principles are key: prioritizing a more human connection, hiring people that exude energy, and making time for employees. Here’s what that has looked like for us at NTT DATA.
5 leadership tips for CIOs to evolve their digital strategy [Ed: Mostly buzzwords slinging, no real substance.]
The modern CIO role has morphed into one that is equal parts technologist, business strategist, and transformational change agent.
Axed data scientist sues IBM claiming he was discriminated against as a man
Michael Stickler, a former IBM data scientist, has sued Big Blue for gender discrimination and retaliation after he complained that he was not being offered the same family leave options available to his women colleagues.
In March 2021, according to the complaint [PDF], Stickler's fiancée's seven-year-old son came to live with the couple and Stickler asked to take a week off using earned vacation time to get to know his soon-to-be stepson. But his supervisor refused to allow him to take vacation then.
The following month, his fiancée "became severely ill and required significant medical attention," to the point that she could no longer care for her child. Stickler was working from home in New York at the time and found it difficult to care for his ailing fiancée and her son, home from school due to COVID-19 restrictions, while managing his work responsibilities.
GParted Live 1.4.0-1 Stable Release
The GParted team is pleased to announce a new stable release of GParted Live. This release includes GParted 1.4.0, updated packages, and other improvements.
