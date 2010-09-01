GParted Live 1.4.0-1 Stable Release
The GParted team is pleased to announce a new stable release of GParted Live.
This release includes GParted 1.4.0, updated packages, and other improvements.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 481 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Proprietary Software Leftovers
Games: SteamOS 3, Ubisoft Connect, and Crowns And Pawns: Kingdom of Deceit
GParted Live 1.4.0-1 Stable Release
The GParted team is pleased to announce a new stable release of GParted Live. This release includes GParted 1.4.0, updated packages, and other improvements.
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Recent comments
13 min 16 sec ago
5 hours 11 min ago
8 hours 59 min ago
12 hours 26 min ago
12 hours 28 min ago
12 hours 29 min ago
19 hours 53 min ago
22 hours 10 min ago
1 day 7 min ago
1 day 14 min ago