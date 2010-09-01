Games: SteamOS 3, Ubisoft Connect, and Crowns And Pawns: Kingdom of Deceit
Why Valve needs to SLOW DOWN with the Steam Deck Verified program. Plus more Steam Deck news. - Invidious
linuxium.com.au: First look at SteamOS 3
Having downloaded the Steam Deck recovery image and written to a USB using 'Rufus', I was surprised that booting on various AMD mini PCs has so far been unsuccessful whereas after just a few tweaks it successfully booted on a couple of different Intel NUCs.
Ubisoft Connect on Steam Deck guide with SD Card access | GamingOnLinux
A guide that I've seen quite a few comments ask for across YouTube and our social media pages, so here's how to get the Ubisoft Connect launcher working on Steam Deck. You might want to do this if you own games on Ubisoft but not directly on Steam.
For this, I'm using my tried and tested method that I used for the Epic Games Store originally, by adding the installer as a Non-Steam Game. You could also use Bottles, but I'll talk more about that later. First up, here's the video:
Free and open source level editor LDtk 1.0 is out now | GamingOnLinux
LDtk (formerly known as LEd) is a free and open source level editor, developed by Sébastien Benard who previously worked on the successful Dead Cells and also recently Nuclear Blaze.
It's cross-platform too across Linux, macOS and Windows and with it being under the MIT license you can do mostly whatever you want with it. Although supporting the developer if you find it useful would of course be a good thing to do, if you wish to see it continued to be supported. Linux support is still considered "experimental", so perhaps with the source available issues can be found and fixed more easily.
Crowns And Pawns: Kingdom of Deceit adventure releases May 6 | GamingOnLinux
Crowns And Pawns: Kingdom of Deceit from Tag of Joy / Thunderful Publishing / Headup is now confirmed to be releasing on May 6.
Headed up by the art director from Broken Sword 2.5, Crowns and Pawns: Kingdom of Deceit takes inspiration from adventure classics like Broken Sword and Syberia, while offering a modern and unique take on the genre that showcases underexplored locations across Eastern Europe, along with their fascinating history. Explore a beguiling hand-painted world full of life, rich with history and threaded with conspiratorial intrigue.
Proprietary Software Leftovers
GParted Live 1.4.0-1 Stable Release
The GParted team is pleased to announce a new stable release of GParted Live. This release includes GParted 1.4.0, updated packages, and other improvements.
