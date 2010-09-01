Language Selection

Wednesday 30th of March 2022 05:52:31 PM
  • How to Install Webmin on Ubuntu 20.04/22.04

    Server management is an exciting concept for all Linux users whether they are beginners, still learning their ways around the Linux OS architecture, or expert users that can manage and administer different Linux operating system distributions. However, as time goes by, you will start to feel the urge/need for a flexible and less time-consuming approach to managing your Linux server.

    This article introduces Webmin as a reputable web-based admin tool, that makes the life of a Linux administrator much easier as it lessens the user footprints needed to effectively manage a targeted Linux system/server.

  • How To Install MediaWiki on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install MediaWiki on AlmaLinux 8, as well as some extra required packages by MediaWiki

  • How to reset Ubuntu 22.04 LTS root password - Linux Shout

    Recover your forgotten root password for Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish server or desktop by resetting it. Here are the commands to follow for that.

    Forgotten passwords are always annoying – especially when it comes to your own computer password. So you can no longer access your important data.

    Among the numerous tasks that we have to carry out every day when managing Linux operating systems is resetting the password of the users, whether they are logged in or not, in order to regain access to the system and make it work properly. However, being an administrator you need root user access for that. But what happens if you forget the root password. In such conditions, you won’t be able to perform the core tasks of your computer. This problem often occurs because users use multiple passwords on multiple platforms. So, here is the solution for that.

  • Sudo 1.9.10: hiding passwords in session recordings | Sudo

    Session recording has been available in sudo for many years, however not many people are aware of it. Even less well-known is that you can save not just the terminal output, but also what the user types. That way you can analyze what the user is doing within a shell session. Recordings may also include user passwords, which is not always desirable. Version 1.9.10 of sudo allows you to hide passwords in session recordings if it recognizes a password entry.

    From this blog you will learn how to turn on session recording in sudo, how to enable or disable hiding passwords in session recordings, and how to view the results.

  • How to install a bunch of debs | Just Jeremy

    Recently, I needed to check if a regression in Ubuntu 22.04 Beta was triggered by the mesa upgrade. Ok, sounds simple, let me just install the older mesa version.

  • How to Use Cloud-Based APIs for File Uploading and File Hosting - kifarunix.com

    If you handle many files daily, either personal or professional, you may find yourself constantly looking for ways of optimizing storage space. With newer options available like cloud-based APIs, storage issues may become history. So, what is a cloud-based API, and how can you upload files using it? Tune in!

  • How to install the Matomo web analytics platform on Ubuntu Server 20.04 | TechRepublic

    Website analysis is an important aspect of administration. If your company needs to track such data, there's an open-source tool for that very purpose. Jack Wallen shows you how to deploy Matomo.

  • How to reset root password in Debian 11 Bullseye - Linux Shout

    Reset your forgotten root password for Debian 11 Bullseye server or desktop by resetting it. Here are the commands to follow for that.

    Forgotten passwords are always annoying – especially when it comes to your computer password. So you can no longer access your important data.

    Among the numerous tasks that we have to carry out every day when managing Linux operating systems is resetting the password of the users, whether they are logged in or not, to regain access to the system and make it work properly. However, being an administrator you need root user access for that. But what happens if you forget the root password. In such conditions, you won’t be able to perform the core tasks of your computer. This problem often occurs because users use multiple passwords on multiple platforms. So, here is the solution for that.

  • Why Valve needs to SLOW DOWN with the Steam Deck Verified program. Plus more Steam Deck news. - Invidious
  • linuxium.com.au: First look at SteamOS 3

    Having downloaded the Steam Deck recovery image and written to a USB using 'Rufus', I was surprised that booting on various AMD mini PCs has so far been unsuccessful whereas after just a few tweaks it successfully booted on a couple of different Intel NUCs.

  • Ubisoft Connect on Steam Deck guide with SD Card access | GamingOnLinux

    A guide that I've seen quite a few comments ask for across YouTube and our social media pages, so here's how to get the Ubisoft Connect launcher working on Steam Deck. You might want to do this if you own games on Ubisoft but not directly on Steam. For this, I'm using my tried and tested method that I used for the Epic Games Store originally, by adding the installer as a Non-Steam Game. You could also use Bottles, but I'll talk more about that later. First up, here's the video:

  • Free and open source level editor LDtk 1.0 is out now | GamingOnLinux

    LDtk (formerly known as LEd) is a free and open source level editor, developed by Sébastien Benard who previously worked on the successful Dead Cells and also recently Nuclear Blaze. It's cross-platform too across Linux, macOS and Windows and with it being under the MIT license you can do mostly whatever you want with it. Although supporting the developer if you find it useful would of course be a good thing to do, if you wish to see it continued to be supported. Linux support is still considered "experimental", so perhaps with the source available issues can be found and fixed more easily.

  • Crowns And Pawns: Kingdom of Deceit adventure releases May 6 | GamingOnLinux

    Crowns And Pawns: Kingdom of Deceit from Tag of Joy / Thunderful Publishing / Headup is now confirmed to be releasing on May 6. Headed up by the art director from Broken Sword 2.5, Crowns and Pawns: Kingdom of Deceit takes inspiration from adventure classics like Broken Sword and Syberia, while offering a modern and unique take on the genre that showcases underexplored locations across Eastern Europe, along with their fascinating history. Explore a beguiling hand-painted world full of life, rich with history and threaded with conspiratorial intrigue.

GParted Live 1.4.0-1 Stable Release

The GParted team is pleased to announce a new stable release of GParted Live. This release includes GParted 1.4.0, updated packages, and other improvements. Read more

  • Generate and save an HTML report in Jenkins on OpenShift 4 | Red Hat Developer

    Jenkins is one of the most popular CI/CD tools for automating builds and deployments. It is very flexible and can be deployed on almost every operating system, as well as on Red Hat OpenShift. This article shows you how to deploy Jenkins on OpenShift 4.9, create a simple pipeline to deploy a Java application to OpenShift, do some testing, save the test results as HTML, and publish it as an artifact so that people can see the results. For this scenario, we'll generate an HTML report using Maven OWASP Dependency Check plugins. The report will contain a list of libraries that contain vulnerabilities. This pipeline runs on Jenkins 2.2 on top of OpenShift 4.9.

  • How Aqua Security is approaching DevSecOps in 2022 [Ed: IBM is promoting lots of mindless buzzwords]

    I recently took the opportunity to discuss open source and security challenges with Itay Shakury of Aqua Security. What follows is a fascinating discussion about current issues, the future, and specific cloud-native tools that address the concerns of today's Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs).

  • Want to build a resilient IT team? Follow this advice | The Enterprisers Project

    Resilient companies adapt and respond to change and recover quickly from setbacks. Particularly today, these qualities are critical for organizations to succeed. Employees need a positive energy, a sense of purpose on the team, and they need to be eager to learn. They have to be excited about upskilling and growing; they need to be able to trust each other, work as a team, and, of course, be open to change. But how do we as leaders cultivate these qualities in our teams and create a culture of resiliency? Three principles are key: prioritizing a more human connection, hiring people that exude energy, and making time for employees. Here’s what that has looked like for us at NTT DATA.

  • 5 leadership tips for CIOs to evolve their digital strategy [Ed: Mostly buzzwords slinging, no real substance.]

    The modern CIO role has morphed into one that is equal parts technologist, business strategist, and transformational change agent.

  • Axed data scientist sues IBM claiming he was discriminated against as a man

    Michael Stickler, a former IBM data scientist, has sued Big Blue for gender discrimination and retaliation after he complained that he was not being offered the same family leave options available to his women colleagues. In March 2021, according to the complaint [PDF], Stickler's fiancée's seven-year-old son came to live with the couple and Stickler asked to take a week off using earned vacation time to get to know his soon-to-be stepson. But his supervisor refused to allow him to take vacation then. The following month, his fiancée "became severely ill and required significant medical attention," to the point that she could no longer care for her child. Stickler was working from home in New York at the time and found it difficult to care for his ailing fiancée and her son, home from school due to COVID-19 restrictions, while managing his work responsibilities.

