How to Install Webmin on Ubuntu 20.04/22.04
Server management is an exciting concept for all Linux users whether they are beginners, still learning their ways around the Linux OS architecture, or expert users that can manage and administer different Linux operating system distributions. However, as time goes by, you will start to feel the urge/need for a flexible and less time-consuming approach to managing your Linux server.
This article introduces Webmin as a reputable web-based admin tool, that makes the life of a Linux administrator much easier as it lessens the user footprints needed to effectively manage a targeted Linux system/server.
How To Install MediaWiki on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install MediaWiki on AlmaLinux 8, as well as some extra required packages by MediaWiki
How to reset Ubuntu 22.04 LTS root password - Linux Shout
Recover your forgotten root password for Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish server or desktop by resetting it. Here are the commands to follow for that.
Forgotten passwords are always annoying – especially when it comes to your own computer password. So you can no longer access your important data.
Among the numerous tasks that we have to carry out every day when managing Linux operating systems is resetting the password of the users, whether they are logged in or not, in order to regain access to the system and make it work properly. However, being an administrator you need root user access for that. But what happens if you forget the root password. In such conditions, you won’t be able to perform the core tasks of your computer. This problem often occurs because users use multiple passwords on multiple platforms. So, here is the solution for that.
Sudo 1.9.10: hiding passwords in session recordings | Sudo
Session recording has been available in sudo for many years, however not many people are aware of it. Even less well-known is that you can save not just the terminal output, but also what the user types. That way you can analyze what the user is doing within a shell session. Recordings may also include user passwords, which is not always desirable. Version 1.9.10 of sudo allows you to hide passwords in session recordings if it recognizes a password entry.
From this blog you will learn how to turn on session recording in sudo, how to enable or disable hiding passwords in session recordings, and how to view the results.
How to install a bunch of debs | Just Jeremy
Recently, I needed to check if a regression in Ubuntu 22.04 Beta was triggered by the mesa upgrade. Ok, sounds simple, let me just install the older mesa version.
How to Use Cloud-Based APIs for File Uploading and File Hosting - kifarunix.com
If you handle many files daily, either personal or professional, you may find yourself constantly looking for ways of optimizing storage space. With newer options available like cloud-based APIs, storage issues may become history. So, what is a cloud-based API, and how can you upload files using it? Tune in!
How to install the Matomo web analytics platform on Ubuntu Server 20.04 | TechRepublic
Website analysis is an important aspect of administration. If your company needs to track such data, there's an open-source tool for that very purpose. Jack Wallen shows you how to deploy Matomo.
How to reset root password in Debian 11 Bullseye - Linux Shout
Reset your forgotten root password for Debian 11 Bullseye server or desktop by resetting it. Here are the commands to follow for that.
Forgotten passwords are always annoying – especially when it comes to your computer password. So you can no longer access your important data.
Among the numerous tasks that we have to carry out every day when managing Linux operating systems is resetting the password of the users, whether they are logged in or not, to regain access to the system and make it work properly. However, being an administrator you need root user access for that. But what happens if you forget the root password. In such conditions, you won’t be able to perform the core tasks of your computer. This problem often occurs because users use multiple passwords on multiple platforms. So, here is the solution for that.
Games: SteamOS 3, Ubisoft Connect, and Crowns And Pawns: Kingdom of Deceit
GParted Live 1.4.0-1 Stable Release
The GParted team is pleased to announce a new stable release of GParted Live. This release includes GParted 1.4.0, updated packages, and other improvements.
