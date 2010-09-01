Mesa 22.0.1 Release Notes
Mesa 22.0.1 is a bug fix release which fixes bugs found since the 22.0.0 release.
Mesa 22.0.1 implements the OpenGL 4.6 API, but the version reported by glGetString(GL_VERSION) or glGetIntegerv(GL_MAJOR_VERSION) / glGetIntegerv(GL_MINOR_VERSION) depends on the particular driver being used. Some drivers don’t support all the features required in OpenGL 4.6. OpenGL 4.6 is only available if requested at context creation. Compatibility contexts may report a lower version depending on each driver.
Mesa 22.0.1 implements the Vulkan 1.2 API, but the version reported by the apiVersion property of the VkPhysicalDeviceProperties struct depends on the particular driver being used.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 406 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Proprietary Software Leftovers
Games: SteamOS 3, Ubisoft Connect, and Crowns And Pawns: Kingdom of Deceit
GParted Live 1.4.0-1 Stable Release
The GParted team is pleased to announce a new stable release of GParted Live. This release includes GParted 1.4.0, updated packages, and other improvements.
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Recent comments
13 min 16 sec ago
5 hours 11 min ago
8 hours 59 min ago
12 hours 26 min ago
12 hours 28 min ago
12 hours 29 min ago
19 hours 53 min ago
22 hours 10 min ago
1 day 7 min ago
1 day 14 min ago