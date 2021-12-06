today's leftovers
-
Godot Engine - Dev snapshot: Godot 3.5 beta 3
We're getting closer to the Godot 3.5 stable release with a third beta snapshot! Like with 4.0 alpha builds, we're trying to release 3.5 beta builds every other week to ensure that new features can be tested, bugs can be reported and bugfixes can be validated.
This new beta 3 adds two much awaited changes for Android users: an initial Android editor port, and a fix for the low processor usage mode which used to flicker on Android. See the highlight section below for details and a download link for the editor APK.
This is a big update with close to 350 commits from 82 contributors since the previous beta! Some of the main highlights added in beta 2 are physics interpolation for 3D, and a new OccluderShapePolygon for your 3D occlusion needs.
-
Qt Design Studio 3.2 Released
We are happy to announce the release of Qt Design Studio 3.2.
-
How to learn Qt?
My name is Hanna, and I work as a Learning Manager at the Qt company. I have recently joined the company, so nice to meet you!
-
Igalia Coding Experience, GSoC, Outreachy, EVoC
-
Oracle adds autoML to its MySQL HeatWave service • The Register
Oracle has added autoML, real-time elasticity, and price-performance trade-offs to Heatwave, the analytics engine it piggybacks on MySQL transactional database.
Nipun Agarwal, veep of HeatWave and advanced development at Oracle, told The Reg that the autoML features included in Heatwave would handle model training, inference, and explanation on behalf of the users, saving customers time and resource extracting data for these purposes.
"Customers need to extract data out of the database, and then move it on machine learning," he said. "It is the same problem which customers had with analytics in the past, which is when you move the data out, the data is no longer as secure and it takes effort.
"It introduces complexity to the application. And finally, you're running this machine learning on some other service and it's going to cost you, and this is what happens for instance, with [AWS] Redshift ML.
-
Bits from Debian: Lenovo Platinum Sponsor of DebConf22
We are very pleased to announce that Lenovo has committed to supporting DebConf22 as a Platinum sponsor. This is the fourth year in a row that Lenovo is sponsoring The Debian Conference with the higher tier!
As a global technology leader manufacturing a wide portfolio of connected products, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and workstations as well as AR/VR devices, smart home/office and data center solutions, Lenovo understands how critical open systems and platforms are to a connected world.
-
Leading supply-chain company Maersk joins the Open Invention Network
When you're a technologist, and you hear "containers" and "supply-chain," your mind immediately turns to Docker containers and supply-chain software. Most people, however, think of container ships and the physical supply chain that brings milk and bread to their local grocery store. However, these two concepts have more in common than you might think. A. P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (Maersk) is a leading global container logistics and shipping services leader company that uses open-source software to deliver its goods.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 476 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
How to Add Accent Colors in Ubuntu 22.04
Traditionally, Ubuntu has always used orange and aubergine accent colors. If you want to add a different color theme without changing the Yaru theme, the option is provided with a third party theme called Yaru colors. But this is changing with Ubuntu 22.04. Starting with the new upcoming LTS, you’ll be able to change the accent color of your Ubuntu desktop without any additional tool.
Red Hat Satellite 6.10.4 has been released
We are pleased to announce that Red Hat Satellite 6.10.4 is generally available as of March 29, 2022. Red Hat Satellite is part of the Red Hat Smart Management subscription that makes it easier for enterprises to manage patching, provisioning, and subscription management of Red Hat Enterprise Linux infrastructure.
Canonical/Ubuntu: 'Clown' Computing, 'Smart' Homes, and 'IoT' Buzzwords
today's howtos
Recent comments
2 hours 21 min ago
2 hours 58 min ago
7 hours 56 min ago
11 hours 45 min ago
15 hours 12 min ago
15 hours 14 min ago
15 hours 15 min ago
22 hours 39 min ago
1 day 55 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago