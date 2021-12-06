How to Add Accent Colors in Ubuntu 22.04
Traditionally, Ubuntu has always used orange and aubergine accent colors. If you want to add a different color theme without changing the Yaru theme, the option is provided with a third party theme called Yaru colors.
But this is changing with Ubuntu 22.04. Starting with the new upcoming LTS, you’ll be able to change the accent color of your Ubuntu desktop without any additional tool.
Red Hat Satellite 6.10.4 has been released
We are pleased to announce that Red Hat Satellite 6.10.4 is generally available as of March 29, 2022.
Red Hat Satellite is part of the Red Hat Smart Management subscription that makes it easier for enterprises to manage patching, provisioning, and subscription management of Red Hat Enterprise Linux infrastructure.
Canonical/Ubuntu: 'Clown' Computing, 'Smart' Homes, and 'IoT' Buzzwords
For businesses utilising public clouds, choosing an open source platform offers considerable advantages. Open source solutions can help reduce costs, provide access to the most leading-edge enterprise-grade features, and eliminate risks such as vendor lock-in, lack of support, or long-term security maintenance.
Just like any other applications, open source solutions must be kept up-to-date and secure. Furthermore, organisations with industry-specific regulatory requirements can only utilise those solutions that meet compliance and hardening demands. These are the challenges that Ubuntu Pro is designed to solve. Ubuntu is already the world’s most popular Linux distribution and the most widely used operating system across major public clouds thanks to its ease-of-use, performance, and stability – with each Ubuntu LTS release benefiting from up to 5 years of standard security maintenance. Ubuntu Pro goes a step further by extending security coverage to the entire collection of software packages that ships with Ubuntu for 10 years, while also providing certified components to run across multiple compliance regimes spanning federal government, finance, healthcare, and more.
Matter, which I introduced in the previous blog of this series, is a new smart-home standard championed by the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA). It will certainly make a big splash, but widespread adoption will take time. While some companies will be able to update their devices to be Matter compatible, there are millions of devices in the field, and it’s likely that most cannot be upgraded. Companies that have already committed to another technology will face the decision of continuing to support their current devices, leaving them behind, or facing the increased costs of supporting both legacy devices and new Matter-compatible ones. Until Matter has proven itself as the new standard, this decision may not be clear-cut. Some companies may also see an advantage in retaining their proprietary technology, hoping their offerings are compelling enough to be a competitive advantage they can keep to themselves.
The Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) recently announced a release in the delay of specification of Matter, the royalty-free connectivity standard suited for smart home devices. Formerly Project Connected Home over IP, or Project CHIP, Matter is an IPv6-based connectivity standard defining the application layer deployed on devices with Wi-Fi support, Thread, and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE). Although the Matter specification is proprietary, i.e., licensed by the CSA, the code is open-source.
Citing additional tests and the Alliance’s Specification Validation Event to date, Matter’s SDK will be feature complete this spring, with Version 0.9 of the specification available to all Alliance members towards mid-year. Earlier in the year at CES 2022, Matter made great strides in staking a claim in what had, so far, appeared to be a melting pot of incompatible devices.
today's howtos
SciTE is an easy-to-use text editor that has many features for programming. Its footprint size and functionality make it perfect for installing on any system, even if you don’t have experience with Scintilla or GTK.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install FlareGet on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, FlareGet is a popular open-source download manager and accelerator for Linux systems. It has some great features such as browser integration, threading, etc.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the FlareGet Download Manager on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
In this article, we will discuss another popular command for the Linux/Unix platform. It is called 'du', which stands for "Disk Usage". It is a standard command used to estimate space usage (meaning, in the terminal we can find the exact size each directory and file takes up). There are multiple ways we can generate various types of output in Terminal using the 'du' command with various options. It is usually used by all System Administrators to find unwanted files, files with unused large sizes, or archive files that can be deleted/cleared in order to provide sufficient free space for servers.
My favorite and most used service for developers is the openSUSE Build Service (OBS). This is where I build syslog-ng packages first, before anywhere else. OBS is open source, highly flexible software to build software packages, and the instance at https://build.opensuse.org/ is free to use for anyone to build open source software. Best of all, it supports multiple architectures, including POWER.
