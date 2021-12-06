Security Leftovers
-
FBI Releases PIN on Phishing Campaign against U.S. Election Officials | CISA
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has released a Private Industry Notification (PIN) to warn U.S. election and other state and local government officials about invoice-themed phishing emails that could be used to harvest officials’ login credentials.
-
Security updates for Wednesday [LWN.net]
Security updates have been issued by CentOS (expat, firefox, httpd, openssl, and thunderbird), Debian (cacti), Fedora (kernel, rsh, unrealircd, and xen), Mageia (kernel and kernel-linus), openSUSE (apache2, java-1_8_0-ibm, kernel, openvpn, and protobuf), Oracle (openssl), Red Hat (httpd:2.4, kernel, kpatch-patch, and openssl), SUSE (apache2, java-1_7_1-ibm, java-1_8_0-ibm, kernel, openvpn, protobuf, and zlib), and Ubuntu (chromium-browser and paramiko).
-
The Hacker Mind: Follow The Rabbit
Researchers Nir Ohfeld and Sagi Tzadik join The Hacker Mind to talk about their presentation at Black Hat Europe 2021 on the ChaosDB vulnerability. It’s about how they started with a deliberately misconfigured version of CosmosDB and ended up with complete unrestricted access to the accounts and the databases of thousands of Microsoft Azure customers.
-
Google Releases Security Updates for Chrome | CISA
Google has released Chrome version 100.0.4896.60 for Windows, Mac, and Linux. This version addresses vulnerabilities that an attacker could exploit to take control of an affected system.
-
Federal Agencies Instructed to Patch New Chrome Zero-Day | SecurityWeek.Com
The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has warned federal agencies about an actively exploited zero-day vulnerability in Google’s Chrome browser.
Tracked as CVE-2022-1096, the high-severity security hole was identified in Chrome’s V8 JavaScript engine and impacts all Chromium-based browsers.
Google issued an emergency fix for this bug on Friday, and Microsoft followed suit the next day, updating its Chromium-based Edge browser.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 403 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
How to Add Accent Colors in Ubuntu 22.04
Traditionally, Ubuntu has always used orange and aubergine accent colors. If you want to add a different color theme without changing the Yaru theme, the option is provided with a third party theme called Yaru colors. But this is changing with Ubuntu 22.04. Starting with the new upcoming LTS, you’ll be able to change the accent color of your Ubuntu desktop without any additional tool.
Red Hat Satellite 6.10.4 has been released
We are pleased to announce that Red Hat Satellite 6.10.4 is generally available as of March 29, 2022. Red Hat Satellite is part of the Red Hat Smart Management subscription that makes it easier for enterprises to manage patching, provisioning, and subscription management of Red Hat Enterprise Linux infrastructure.
Canonical/Ubuntu: 'Clown' Computing, 'Smart' Homes, and 'IoT' Buzzwords
today's howtos
Recent comments
2 hours 21 min ago
2 hours 58 min ago
7 hours 56 min ago
11 hours 45 min ago
15 hours 12 min ago
15 hours 14 min ago
15 hours 15 min ago
22 hours 39 min ago
1 day 55 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago