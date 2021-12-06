today's howtos
-
Easy Way To Install SciTE on Ubuntu 21.04 LTS
SciTE is an easy-to-use text editor that has many features for programming. Its footprint size and functionality make it perfect for installing on any system, even if you don’t have experience with Scintilla or GTK.
-
How To Install FlareGet on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install FlareGet on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, FlareGet is a popular open-source download manager and accelerator for Linux systems. It has some great features such as browser integration, threading, etc.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the FlareGet Download Manager on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
-
ASCII art of yourself
-
Print sensors data for your hardware Using cat, column, paste, sed
-
9 Basic 'du' Command In Linux With Practical Examples | LinuxTeck
In this article, we will discuss another popular command for the Linux/Unix platform. It is called 'du', which stands for "Disk Usage". It is a standard command used to estimate space usage (meaning, in the terminal we can find the exact size each directory and file takes up). There are multiple ways we can generate various types of output in Terminal using the 'du' command with various options. It is usually used by all System Administrators to find unwanted files, files with unused large sizes, or archive files that can be deleted/cleared in order to provide sufficient free space for servers.
-
Using the openSUSE Build Service to build software for POWER | Random thoughts of Peter 'CzP' Czanik
My favorite and most used service for developers is the openSUSE Build Service (OBS). This is where I build syslog-ng packages first, before anywhere else. OBS is open source, highly flexible software to build software packages, and the instance at https://build.opensuse.org/ is free to use for anyone to build open source software. Best of all, it supports multiple architectures, including POWER.
-
How to Add Accent Colors in Ubuntu 22.04
Traditionally, Ubuntu has always used orange and aubergine accent colors. If you want to add a different color theme without changing the Yaru theme, the option is provided with a third party theme called Yaru colors. But this is changing with Ubuntu 22.04. Starting with the new upcoming LTS, you’ll be able to change the accent color of your Ubuntu desktop without any additional tool.
Red Hat Satellite 6.10.4 has been released
We are pleased to announce that Red Hat Satellite 6.10.4 is generally available as of March 29, 2022. Red Hat Satellite is part of the Red Hat Smart Management subscription that makes it easier for enterprises to manage patching, provisioning, and subscription management of Red Hat Enterprise Linux infrastructure.
Canonical/Ubuntu: 'Clown' Computing, 'Smart' Homes, and 'IoT' Buzzwords
